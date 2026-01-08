City Announces USTA’s 2026 Palm Coast Open at Southern Recreation Center

The City of Palm Coast announces the return of the 2026 Palm Coast Open, a professional tennis tournament sanctioned by the USTA Pro Circuit and the ITF World Tennis Tour, scheduled to take place January 30 through February 22, 2026, at the Southern Recreation Center, at 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164.

The Palm Coast Open brings professional tennis players from around the world to Palm Coast and continues a long-standing tradition of hosting elite athletic competition in the community. The 2026 Men’s tournament marks approximately 15 years of professional men’s tennis being hosted in Palm Coast, reflecting the event’s growth and continued success.

The tournament is supported in part by a grant provided by the Flagler County Tourist Development Council (TDC), recognizing its contribution to local tourism. The event attracts visiting athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators, generating hotel stays and supporting local businesses throughout the tournament period.

The event is open to the public, and residents and visitors are encouraged to attend and observe professional-level tennis competition.

Men’s Event Schedule

Wild Card Tournament: January 30 – February 1, 2026

Main Tournament: February 2 – February 8, 2026

Women’s Event Schedule

Wild Card Tournament: February 13 – February 15, 2026

Main Tournament: February 16 – February 22, 2026

Spectators are advised that morning sessions are typically the busiest, as multiple matches are often scheduled during early hours. Onsite parking is limited, and attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool when possible.

Redefined Food Co., located at the Southern Recreation Center, will be open during the tournament, providing food and beverage options for spectators.

In accordance with USTA competition rules, photography, video recording, and live sharing of match scores are not permitted during play. These requirements help maintain fair competition and a professional environment for all participants.

The Palm Coast Open reflects the City’s continued commitment to supporting recreational opportunities, sports tourism, and community engagement, while positioning Palm Coast as a destination for high-quality athletic events.

Additional event details, including match schedules and spectator information, are available at palmcoast.gov/events.