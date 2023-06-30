Palm Coast Issues Certificate of Occupancy to AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway

The City of Palm Coast is excited to announce that the Certificate of Occupancy was signed on Thursday, June 29, for AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, a 100-bed, four-story state-of-the-art hospital. This development marks a significant milestone in the continued growth and enhancement of healthcare services in the region.









AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, located in the heart of the city, represents a collaborative effort between the City of Palm Coast and AdventHealth, one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. The issuance of the Certificate of Occupancy signals the completion of all necessary inspections and approvals, ensuring that the hospital meets the highest standards of safety and quality.

“This is a momentous occasion for Palm Coast as we are now on the verge of officially opening the doors to AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway,” said Mayor David Alfin. “This new hospital will not only enhance our city’s healthcare infrastructure, but the hospital’s presence will undoubtedly strengthen Palm Coast’s position as a regional healthcare destination and foster community well-being.”

AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway will serve as an employment hub, creating numerous job opportunities for healthcare professionals and contributing to the local economy. It will feature advanced operating rooms, an emergency department, intensive care units, specialized clinics, and a full range of diagnostic and imaging services. AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway is expected to officially open its doors to the public in August of this year.