Palm Coast Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Gary Potter Is “Lest We Forget Award” Recipient

The Knights of Columbus Corpus Christi Assembly 2810 and Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church recognized Palm Coast Battalion Chief Gary Potter with the Tony Gasparino “Lest We Forget Award.” Chief Potter accepted the award alongside his wife, Jacqui, and their children during the annual Veterans Day Celebration hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus Assembly 2810 has hosted the Tony Gasparino Veterans Day Celebration and Lest We Forget awards since 2019. Anthony Gasparino was a Vietnam Veteran and a past Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator of the councils. The Knights of Columbus recognizes Active-Duty Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, and Fire Rescue, as well as other first responders, for their commitment and service to the Nation and their communities.

Battalion Chief Gary Potter has proudly served with the Palm Coast Fire Department since 2008. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Safety Studies from Siena Heights University and a Master of Public Administration from Barry University. Over his career, Chief Potter has risen through the ranks—promoted to Lieutenant in 2012, Captain in 2016, and Battalion Chief in 2018.

A respected leader in the department, Chief Potter is recognized for his professionalism, operational excellence, and commitment to firefighter safety and mentorship. His steady leadership and commitment to service embody the very principles that the “Lest We Forget Award” honors.

For more information, contact the Palm Coast Fire Department at 386-986-2844. More photos are available on the Palm Coast Fire Department’s Facebook Page. You can also follow @PalmCoastFire on Twitter for more updates.