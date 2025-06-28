Palm Coast Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office Hold Joint Training at Long Creek Nature Preserve

Earlier this week, the Palm Coast Fire Department held a three-day joint training exercise with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office – the latest in a long line of training efforts that the two agencies have worked together on to prepare for a variety of different emergencies.

Held at the Long Creek Nature Preserve, the exercise saw the two agencies responding to simulated emergency calls in which a victim of a jet skiing accident needed serious medical attention. Each scenario incorporated the use of one of five boats provided by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, which worked collaboratively with the Fire Department to engage, stabilize, and transport the patient safely back to shore aboard the vessel so that emergency medical procedures could be implemented.

“Emergencies can have complex variables, and this training is one that really incorporates a number of those variables – from unpredictability, to performing under pressure in an unfamiliar environment,” said Lt. Dan Driscoll of the Palm Coast Fire Department. “We want to thank our partners at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for conducting this training with us and working side-by-side so that we can all be as prepared as possible for any emergency.”

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly added, “Working alongside the fire department in joint training exercises like this is essential because they expose our teams to real-life scenarios working together and weather conditions. In an emergency, every second counts, and having a seamless response between our agencies can mean the difference between life and death.”

Over three days, nearly 60 members of the Palm Coast Fire Department participated in the exercise. Learn more about the Palm Coast Fire Department by visiting https://www.palmcoast.gov/fire or follow @PalmCoastFire on social media.