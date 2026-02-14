New Palm Coast Government App Now Available

The City of Palm Coast has announced the launch of its official mobile app, now available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The new platform is designed to provide residents with direct access to city news, services, and resources. From real-time updates and official announcements to community events, the app serves as a centralized hub for staying informed and engaged with local government operations.

The app features full integration with Palm Coast Connect, allowing residents to log in with existing credentials to submit service requests, track their progress, and receive automated updates. New users can also register for the service directly through the interface. Additionally, the app includes a portal for managing utility accounts, enabling users to view billing information and make secure payments from their mobile devices.

“This app represents our continued commitment to accessibility, transparency, and customer service,” said Doug Akins, City of Palm Coast Director of Information and Technology. “Bringing everything together in one mobile platform allows us to better serve our community and strengthen the connection between residents and their city.”

City officials are encouraging residents to download the app today to utilize the streamlined method of interacting with municipal services.