Nonprofit Veteran Sheila Pillath to Lead Flagler Beach Historical Museum

The Flagler Beach Historical Museum (FBHM) announced that Sheila Pillath, MSW, has been hired as the Museum’s new Executive Director, effective February 1.

Pillath brings extensive nonprofit leadership, fundraising, and grant experience to FBHM. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Development at the Community Foundation & United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties, where she directed a development team generating nearly $5 million annually and led comprehensive fundraising strategy across annual giving, major gifts, planned giving, and corporate support.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sheila to the Flagler Beach Historical Museum,” said Cindy Dalecki, FBHM Board Member and Interim Executive Director for December 2025 and January 2026. “I was happy to stand in during this transition, and as a member of the Museum board since 2010, I’m excited about what Sheila’s experience in the nonprofit and grant world will bring to the Museum as we continue to grow our impact in the community.”

Prior to her work in Volusia-Flagler, Pillath held multiple leadership roles with the YMCA, including Branch Director and Multi-Branch Director, where she led capital campaigns, managed multi-site operations, expanded membership and program participation, and completed and reported on federal, state, and local grant applications.

“I retired from the Community Foundation & United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties in December, and I’m honored to step into this role with the Flagler Beach Historical Museum,” said Pillath. “I’ve always loved museums—the stories they preserve, the connections they create, and the way they bring a community’s heritage to life. I’m looking forward to working with the board, volunteers, and supporters to strengthen the Museum’s programs and sustainability for years to come.”

The museum received 28 applications for the position, which pays $24,000 a year.

The museum’s mission is to preserve and share Flagler Beach’s unique history through exhibits, educational programming and community events. It is located at 207 S. Central Ave. in Flagler Beach and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 386-517-2025. Follow the museum on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/flaglerbeachhistoricalmuseum.

Here are a few things patrons can do, regardless of their home address, to support “our local gem,” in Dalecki’s words: