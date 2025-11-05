Nicholas Alo, Who Served Prison in Notorious Flagler Beach Case, Is Re-Sentenced to Probation After Violation

Nicholas Alo, the 24-year-old Palm Coast resident sentenced to two years in prison in late 2023 for his role in a violent assault on a teen in Flagler Beach, was rearrested on a probation violation and today sentenced to a restoration of his three-year probation term.

Alo was sentenced in December 2023 alongside his sister, Gabriella Alo, now 21, who had run over the leg of a woman who’d run to the teen’s aid. Gabriella was sentenced to six years in prison. She remains at Lowell prison in Ocala, and is not due for release until December 2028.

Nicholas completed his prison sentence on Oct. 19, 2024. Last Oct. 6, his probation officer reported that Alo had violated his probation when he was found in possession of a buck knife. An arrest warrant was issued, and he was arrested on Oct. 15.

Alo admitted to the violation in a plea, and today appeared before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. His sentencing scoresheet showed he could have been resentenced to prison for at least 20 months, based on his earlier charges (felony child abuse, a third-degree felony, and tampering with a witness, a second-degree felony). But judges rarely sentence a probation violator on a first violation.

The plea called for the reimposition of probation on its former terms, and a psychological evaluation within 60 days.

Absent further violations, Alo’s probation is scheduled to end on October 18, 2027. He is currently living on More Street in Daytona Beach. He’d been arrested byh authorities in Volusia County and transferred to the Flagler County jail, from where he booked out shortly after noon today.