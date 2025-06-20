New Teen Driver Requirements, Including 6-Hour Course and Real ID Rules, Take Effect July 1

Beginning July 1, new requirements go into effect for Florida teens ages 15 to 17 seeking a Class E Learner’s Permit. These changes, enacted by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), are aimed at enhancing driver education and safety for new motorists.

Previously, teens could complete a four-hour Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course then take their learner’s permit exam. They still have to do that. But to receive a learner’s permit, eligible teens must now also complete a six-hour driver education course and secure REAL ID-compliant documentation, including proof of address and parental consent. (Real ID is a form of identification with enhanced security standards. The Tax Collector issues them.)

“These updated requirements ensure our youngest drivers receive thorough education and training before hitting the road,” said Shelly Edmonson, Flagler County Tax Collector. “Our office is here to support families through every step of the licensing process.”

Teens and parents can find a list of required REAL ID documents by clicking here.

Driver education courses can be completed through approved providers found on flhsmv.gov or flvs.net. There are important Exceptions. These new requirements do not apply to individuals who:

• Hold a valid permit or driver’s license issued before July 1, 2025

• Are transferring an out-of-state license to Florida

• Have already completed the TLSAE course prior to July 1, 2025 (must have been at least age 14 at the time)

For questions or assistance, contact the Flagler County Tax Collector’s Office or visit www.flaglertax.gov for detailed guidance.