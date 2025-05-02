Need To Be Background-Checked? Flagler Sheriff Offers Service for $60 to $105

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is now offering comprehensive, nationwide background check services to Flagler County residents through ACCESS Background Check Services.

ACCESS Background Check Services is a certified, streamlined service available for anyone needing a nationwide background check in Florida for employment, volunteering, or licensing and permitting, including firearms permits. The service covers national criminal background checks, national sex offender background checks, terrorist watch list checks, and more.









Background checks and fingerprinting services are available at both the Flagler Sheriff’s Operations Center, located at 61 Sheriff E.W. Johnston Drive in Bunnell, and the District 2 – Palm Coast Office, located at 14 Palm Harbor Village Way in Palm Coast. Background checks and fingerprinting services will generally be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Citizens in need of a background check are encouraged to make an appointment and pay online, but appointments and payment may be made on-site. A valid email address, government-issued photo ID, and credit or debit card are required to register for a background check. The cost of a background check ranges between $60 and $105, depending on the type of background check required. Citizens can receive more information, view prices, register, and pay for a background check by visiting flaglersheriff.com/background-check.

“We are excited to have the ability to offer easy and convenient nationwide background checks at both our Operations Center in Bunnell and our District 2 Office in Palm Coast,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Previously, we could only provide a Flagler County-only record check, and we know that many employers wanted more than that. This is another example of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office working to serve our residents however we can.”

ACCESS Background Check Services is available through an innovative partnership between the National Sheriffs’ Association and BI2 Technologies. The equipment, software, training, and any required maintenance are provided to FCSO at no cost to taxpayers.