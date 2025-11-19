Judge Sets Jan. 21 Pretrial in Leigha Mumby Vehicular Homicide Death of Daniel Waterman

In Leigha Mumby’s first pretrial appearance since she was charged with vehicular homicide in the death of her former boyfriend, a judge today set Jan. 21 as the next pretrial, granting the defense’s request for a 60-day extension to go over new discovery in the case.

The State Attorney’s Office added the vehicular homicide charge against Mumby in late October, following the death of Daniel Waterman on Oct. 8. He was 22. Mumby, 24, was driving her car with Waterman in the passenger seat on Feb. 9 when the couple got into an argument. According to statements by Waterman before his death, Mumby intentionally drove the car recklessly, crashing into a tree on I-95.

Waterman’s safety settings on his iPhone automatically activated through its crash detection technology, calling 911 and electronically providing the 911 dispatcher with the coordinates of the crash scene, between Palm Coast Parkway and Matanzas Woods Parkway. Waterman had no pulse at the scene, according to a paramedic, while Mumby was incapacitated and trapped, but conscious. Both were extricated.

Mumby was originally charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, both felonies. The new charge, also a felony, does not carry a mandatory minimum sentence on conviction, but if Mumby is convicted, she is now much more likely to face prison than with the two previous charges alone.

Mumby discovered that she was pregnant the morning of the crash. The tension between her and Waterman was related to that discovery. She gave birth to the child on Oct. 11, according to a petition for grandparental rights filed earlier this month by Heather Waterman, Daniel’s mother, and the child’s grandmother. There has been no contact between the Waterman family and Mumby.

Mumby, a Flagler Beach resident, is represented by Jacksonville attorney Reid Hart. Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark is prosecuting the case.