Leigha Mumby Rearrested on Vehicular Homicide Charge in Death of Daniel Waterman, and Released on $150,000 Bond

Leigha Mumby, the 24-year-old Flagler Beach woman accused of causing the death of her boyfriend and father of her child, Daniel Waterman, in a car crash last February, turned herself in at the Flagler County jail the afternoon of Oct. 29, after a warrant was issued for her rearrest.

Mumby had been arrested in mid-July on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury. At the time,. Waterman was still in the hospital, attempting to recover from extensive injuries. He did not. He died on Oct. 8 at a Syracuse, N.Y., hospital, where he’d been transferred after a long stay at Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. He was 22.

The State Attorney’s office subsequently filed a vehicular homicide charge against Mumby, a resident of Connecticut Avenue in Flagler Beach. The additional charge is also a second-degree felony.

Mumby was re-booked at the county jail and immediately posted $15,000 bail on $150,000 bond backed by a mortgage note. She is scheduled for a pretrial on Nov. 19 before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols.

Mumby was at the wheel of her car last February 9, with Waterman as her passenger, at the end of a day that had started with her discovering that she was pregnant with his child. They had an argument in the car, and according to Waterman, who described the situation to an investigator before his death, Mumby intentionally drove the car into a tree on I-95, between Matanzas Woods Parkway and Palm Coast Parkway.

The Waterman family has been trying to have family contact with Mumby’s child, due this month. Last week Heather Waterman, the putative child’s paternal grandmother, filed suit in Flagler County Circuit Court for grandparental visitation rights.