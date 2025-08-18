35-Year-Old Palm Coast Motorcyclist Killed in Collision at Crash-Prone US1 and Whiteview Parkway Intersection

A 35-year-old Palm Coast motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a collision at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway, the fourth motorcyclist to die on Flagler County roads so far this year.

The crash was reported to Flagler County’s 911 dispatch center at 8:22 p.m., according to dispatch notes and the Florida Highway Patrol, when a caller reported that a white Toyota had struck a motorcycle. The caller almost immediately reported that the motorcyclist was not breathing.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist was traveling north on U.S. 1 and approaching Whiteview Parkway in the inside lane. A 38-year-old Palm Coast man was driving the Toyota south, with a 73-year-old man as his passenger. The man made a left at the intersection to take Whiteview. The motorcyclist crashed into the right side of the car, ejecting him. He had been wearing a helmet, according to FHP.

Trauma One, UF Health’s emergency helicopter, was briefly put on standby, but ended up not flying to the scene as the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased there. The two occupants of the Toyota sustained minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 1 were shut down as FHP conducted its investigation. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Department responded. The deceased was turned over to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

A similar crash, involving a pick-up truck and an SUV, took the life of a 45-year-old woman at the intersection in June 2022, when the woman, traveling south on U.S. 1, had made a turn onto Whiteview, violating the right-of-way of an oncoming pickup.

The crash resulted in the 11th fatality on Flagler County roads so far this year, out of some 840 crashes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.