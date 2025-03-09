Motorcyclist Killed On Belle Terre Boulevard When Pick-Up Cuts In Front of Him; 4th Bike Week Fatality

A 70-year-old Palm Coast man on a motorcycle lost his life late Saturday night, a day before the end of Bike Week, when a pick-up truck collided with his motorcycle on Belle Terre Boulevard at Finn Way, just south of State Road 100. It was the fourth fatality of Bike Week 2025 between Volusia and Flagler counties, and the second in Flagler.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old Center Hill man was at the wheel of the pick-up truck, traveling south, with three adult passengers (31, 29 and 53, from Waldo, DeLand and Jacksonville). The motorcyclist was traveling north on Belle Terre Boulevard.









The pick-up driver made a left to get on Finn Way, “but failed to yield the right of way,” FHP’s report states, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the right side of the pick-up. The report does not detail when the victim, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased. None of the occupants of the pick-up truck were injured. The incident took place at 10:55 p.m.

Finn Way is essentially Flagler County airport’s south-side service road. It dead-ends at the airport’s control tower. Along the way, the two notable complexes are that of the National Guard’s 73,000 square foot Palm Coast Readiness Center (an armory that opened four years ago), where a handful of members of the National Guard work and many come from around the state to train, and further on, the complex of the East Flagler Mosquito Control District, which is closed on weekends.

Bike Week in Daytona Beach started on Feb. 28 and ends today. According to a Flagler County Sheriff’s release, Bike Week was expected to bring over 300,000 visitors to the two-county area. The agency responded to 93 crashes during Bike Week 2024 and conducted 717 traffic stops.

By Friday, the event had claimed three lives, including one in Flagler Beach a week ago. Fatal crashes took place in Port Orange and Ormond Beach. In Flagler County, Saturday’s crash brings the number of road fatalities to four since the beginning of the year–all taking place since last Sunday, when a vehicle crash claimed two lives within hours of the life lost in Flagler Beach.