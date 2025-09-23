More than 11,000 Register for UNF’s Free AI Certificate Program Online

More than 11,000 people have registered in the last two weeks for the University of North Florida’s new AI for Work and Life Certificate program, which begins this Thursday. Individuals who successfully complete the course by Wednesday, Dec. 31 will earn a UNF certificate for free.

“NLP Logix is honored to serve as the title sponsor of the UNF AI for Work and Life Certificate program,” said Ted Willich, Co-Founder and CEO, NLP Logix. “For more than 14 years, we have been helping companies across industries realize the value of AI, and this program — with its emphasis on tools people use — aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver real-world AI solutions. It will empower individuals with the knowledge and confidence to integrate AI technologies into their daily lives and careers.”

The eight-week, non-credit program begins Thursday, Sept. 25, and is delivered fully online and on-demand. Participants will gain practical skills through self-paced modules and expert-led virtual sessions that offer accessible, real-world insights into how AI is shaping the world.

The course is open to all – professionals in any industry, students preparing for careers and anyone else curious to understand artificial intelligence. No prior AI experience is required. For professionals and lifelong learners alike, the course awards 1 Continuing Education Unit (CEU).

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the way people work and live, influencing everything from business operations to personal productivity, and UNF continues to be a thought leader in the area.

“This certificate is designed to give everyone an entry point into the world of artificial intelligence, whether you’re a high school graduate curious about how AI is changing the job market or a lifelong learner who wants to keep up with the rapidly evolving technological landscape,” said Dr. Josh Gellers, a UNF professor who serves as the first Faculty Fellow for AI and as director of the Digital Humanities Institute. “Above all, this program approaches AI in a way that is both informative and fun.”

The AI for Work and Life Certificate is designed to give participants practical tools and workflows that make everyday tasks more efficient and creative. It also emphasizes the importance of using AI ethically and responsibly, ensuring that learners understand both the opportunities and the guardrails. By the end of the course, participants will have strategies for integrating AI into their professional roles and personal lives in ways that add real value, including understanding the art and science of prompting.

The certificate will be offered free to the public when completed by Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. The modules will continue to be available to the public for free after that and can be started at any time after Sept. 25.

Jacksonville-based NLP Logix, one of the fastest-growing AI consultancies in the United States, is the program’s new title sponsor.