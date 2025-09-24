Ex-Flagler County Paramedic Facing Rape Charge Claims Penetrating Patient Was ‘Medically Necessary’

James Melady, the former Flagler County Fire Rescue paramedic facing a rape charge involving an unconscious patient in his care during an ambulance ride, claimed today through his attorney that what he was doing to the patient was medically necessary, and therefore not actionable under Florida law.

Melady, 38, was arrested a year ago on a first-degree felony sex-battery charge and a video voyeurism charge after Daytona Beach police, investigating a separate incident involving him, discovered a video recording he’d allegedly made in the back of a Flagler County ambulance on Oct. 17, 2021, of an unconscious woman. The video shows him digitally penetrating the patient’s vagina. He stored the two clips on his work computer, which he apparently had in his possession when Daytona Beach police were investigating him. He lived in Daytona Beach. He’s been at the Flagler County jail for just over a year, without bond.

Melady subsequently accumulated other charges, including an unrelated video voyeurism charge and a burglary charge in Volusia County, and two additional felony charges in Flagler County stemming from the fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft.

His attorney, Charles Fletcher, was seeking an extension in court proceedings so he could find a medical expert who would testify to the claim that what he did in the ambulance was necessary.

“The statute indicates that it’s not sexual battery if the person is engaged in a bona fide medical purpose,” Fletcher said. “He’s a paramedic. The patient was unconscious. I don’t believe the Narcan worked. He was taking steps to discover what was causing the unconsciousness.”

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark wryly noted that recording the moment on video and storing it on his computer had nothing to do with medical necessity.

In an interview after the hearing, Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker, who was appointed chief in June 2021, said paramedics at his agency “absolutely” do not video record encounters with patients for any purpose, let alone store them. “Flagler County Fire Rescue does not nor has ever recorded patient evaluations and assessments,” Tucker said.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols was not impressed with Fletcher’s request. “So not happening,” the judge said of a 30-day extension that was actually more like a 90 to a 120-day continuance. “I just don’t understand why so far in the case that this is just now being done.”

Nichols at first was under the impression that Fletcher was seeking a mental health evaluation. Fletcher informed her of the actual intent–finding an expert to back up the medical necessity argument.

“What type of expert do you think that you can find to make that statement?” the judge asked him.

“I’ve looked on the JAC website,” he said of the Justice Administrative Commission, one of whose many services is to help lawyers find expert witnesses. “There aren’t experts on what a paramedic can do and what a paramedic could not do, given certain circumstances. I’m going to start with just a general doctor.”

The judge denied the request for the extension. She did not stop Fletcher from looking for an expert. If he were to find one, she said she would “reconsider.” She then shifted to discussing the offer the state had made–20 years in prison, 10 years on probation just for this case. If connected on the rape charge alone, he would face up to 30 years in prison, which he would have to serve day for day: early release does not apply to sex crimes. Then there are the other charges.

“Wow, you’ve got a lot going on. A lot of cases,” Nichols told Melady, who stood in his orange jail garb next to Fletcher, at the lectern a few feet in front of Nichols. “I would greatly encourage you to talk to your attorney about a reasonable counteroffer in this case. I’m not saying the state would accept one, but if you come up with a global prison offer to resolve all of your cases, it has to be well into the double digits. I’m not saying 20, but in a range that’s getting close to that to resolve all of your cases globally.”

The term “global” is commonly used in court to mean that one plea bargain could settle multiple cases in multiple jurisdictions.

“I don’t mind resolving them all globally for you,” Nichols told Melady. “If you go to trial and you lose on this one, your exposure alone is 35 years, just this case here.” Other cases would raise the exposure to 55 years, or what would amount to life in prison–not including the cases in Volusia County.

“Can you guarantee a Not Guilty on all of these cases?” Nichols asked Fletcher–not the fairest question she could have asked, though Nichols is a grand master at using the G-rated language of affective psychology to terrify defendants into pleas when they face long odds at trial.

“No judge, I can’t guarantee anything of the sort,” Fletcher told the court. He is meeting with Melady on Tuesday. He will let the state know the following day whether a global offer is on the table.

Nichols closed: “If things don’t go well for you, you very well could spend the rest of your life in prison,” she told Melady. “You’ve got a good lawyer. Talk to him. But I need you to have realistic expectations. With all of these cases, you’ve got tremendous exposure. I’ll leave it at that. I’m setting this for Oct. 8 docket.”