Fifth Year MedNexus Challenge Crowns Team ConnectHer

Last night, the next generation of healthcare innovators took the stage at the Palm Coast Community Center, presenting bold, community-focused solutions during the 2026 UNF MedNexus Innovation Challenge.

Now in its fifth year, the annual competition brought together four student teams from Flagler Palm Coast High School to tackle real-world healthcare challenges through innovation, research, and collaboration. The event was organized by Dr. Julie Merten, Executive Director and Associate Dean of UNF MedNexus, and emceed by the City of Palm Coast’s Communications and Marketing Director, Brittany Kershaw.

This year’s theme, “Loneliness in a Connected World,” challenged students to examine how social isolation persists despite constant digital connection and to develop creative strategies that support mental, emotional, and community well-being. Over the past several weeks, students worked closely with university faculty mentors to refine their ideas into practical, impactful solutions addressing Florida’s evolving healthcare needs.

Hosted in partnership with the University of North Florida MedNexus, Blackstone LaunchPad, Flagler Schools, the Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Flagler County Education Foundation, the challenge culminated in a live pitch competition. Each team presented its proposed solution before a panel of judges made up of community leaders.

This year’s judges included Palm Coast Vice Mayor Theresa Pontieri, Palm Coast City Manager Mike McGlothlin, Flagler County Education Foundation Executive Director Teresa Rizzo, and Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chamber of Commerce President John Phillips. Teams were evaluated based on innovation, potential community impact, feasibility, presentation quality, professionalism, and their responses during a live Q&A session.

Participating teams included:

Prof. Stephanie Hooper’s Team – Team CADI: Georgiann Ryman, Daniel Gnatyuk, Rocio Ramirez, and Ariana Rosales

– Team CADI: Georgiann Ryman, Daniel Gnatyuk, Rocio Ramirez, and Ariana Rosales Dr. Martin Luytjes’ Team – Team Solace: Tessa Stewart, Arianna Hall, Marthena Cubero, and Madison Gill

– Team Solace: Tessa Stewart, Arianna Hall, Marthena Cubero, and Madison Gill Dr. Cristy Cummings’ Team – Team One Chance: Melody Perez, Giselle Espinal, Sultana Campbell, and Colin Withrow

– Team One Chance: Melody Perez, Giselle Espinal, Sultana Campbell, and Colin Withrow Dr. Rachel Riggs-Achorn’s Team – Team ConnectHer: Caleb Shamblin, Hannah Seifert, Addison Landers, and Kaitlyn Ebding

Following an evening of impressive and thoughtful presentations, judges faced a difficult decision. Second place was awarded to Team CADI, led by Professor Hooper, with each team member receiving a $750 scholarship. Team ConnectHer, mentored by Dr. Riggs-Achorn, earned first place, with each student receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

Dr. Merten highlighted the impact of this annual event, stating, “Hosting the MedNexus Innovation Challenge is a true pleasure, as we collaborate with the brightest students in the region. These students have shown remarkable dedication, working closely with UNF faculty on innovative strategies to positively impact health through social media.”

McGlothlin added, “What stood out was not just the creativity, but the practicality of these ideas. These students approached a complex, real-world issue with maturity and a clear focus on helping others. It’s exciting to see this level of talent and to know the future of healthcare innovation is in such capable hands.”

The MedNexus Innovation Challenge continues to serve as a bridge between education and industry, giving students hands-on experience in solving real-world problems while connecting them with professionals in healthcare and innovation. By focusing on community-based solutions, the program not only prepares students for future careers but also encourages them to think critically about the needs of the communities they serve.

Building on the success of previous years, the 2026 challenge once again demonstrated the value of investing in student innovation and the important role it plays in shaping stronger, healthier communities. To learn more about UNF MedNexus, visit unf.edu/UNFmednexus