2026 UNF MedNexus Innovation Challenge: ‘Addressing Loneliness in a Connected World’

The City of Palm Coast is partnering with the University of North Florida and Flagler Schools, with sponsorship support from Blackstone Launchpad, to announce the 2026 MedNexus Innovation Challenge. Now in its fifth year, the competition invites regional high school students to pitch innovative ideas addressing Florida’s evolving healthcare needs while competing for scholarship prizes.

The fifth annual UNF MedNexus Innovation Challenge will be hosted by the City of Palm Coast on Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. This year’s theme, “Addressing Loneliness in a Connected World,” encourages students to examine how social isolation persists despite constant digital connection and to develop creative solutions that promote mental, emotional, and community well-being.

High school students will compete in teams of four, developing healthcare-focused concepts that respond to the challenges of loneliness through innovation, technology, policy, or community-based approaches. Selected teams will work alongside UNF faculty mentors who will provide guidance and support as students refine their ideas and prepare for the final pitch.

During the live pitch competition, finalist teams will present their solutions to a panel of judges composed of healthcare professionals, industry leaders, investors, and university faculty. Top teams will be awarded scholarship prizes, recognizing both creativity and real-world impact.

“MedNexus is about putting young voices front and center,” said Palm Coast Deputy City Manager Lauren Johnston. “By hosting this challenge, Palm Coast is giving students the space to tackle real-world issues, pitch bold ideas, and connect with professionals who can help turn those ideas into action. We invite the community to come out and cheer them on.”

Dr. Julie Merten, Executive Director of UNF MedNexus, said “UNF MedNexus is very grateful for our partnership with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools as we continue to grow the Innovation Challenge together. We also value the City’s leadership in supporting healthcare education and innovation to meet Florida’s evolving workforce needs.”

The event is open to the public and offers residents an opportunity to see firsthand how local students are thinking critically about the future of healthcare and community wellness.

The 2026 MedNexus Innovation Challenge will take place on April 30, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, located at 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137.

For more information about the MedNexus Innovation Challenge, visit the University of North Florida MedNexus webpage.