Palm Coast Woman Shoots Former Friend Who Allegedly Broke Into B-Section House Demanding Money

Michael Ishia McDonald, a 33-year-old resident of Freeland Lane in Palm Coast, was arrested Sunday and held at the Flagler County jail on no bond on a life felony charge of burglary with assault after he allegedly broke into a former friend’s B-Section house. The former friend, a woman, shot him, injuring him.

The incident took place around 1:50 p.m. After banging on the woman’s bedroom window, McDonald broke into the woman’s house either through the garage or through a back door. Her sons, 16 and 11, were in the house, heard the garage door lift, and ran into their mother’s bedroom. She immediately loaded her firearm with one round, according to McDonald’s arrest report.

He then aggressively confronted the woman and her 16-year-old son, repeatedly demanding money. As he kept approaching the woman, she threatened to shoot him if he did not leave. “I don’t care, shoot me,” he said, and kept advancing toward her, according to one of her children’s accounts.

She fired one round, which struck him in the arm. He briefly kept advancing, then fled in his Kia. Deputies later found him at AdventHealth Palm Coast getting treatment. Members of his family were with him. His injury was not life-threatening.

In an interview with deputies, his arrest report states, McDonald “identified himself and confirmed his presence at the residence and understands why [the woman] and her family would be in fear for their safety.”

One of the children told deputies that McDonald “had not visited the residence for approximately five weeks and that his presence on this date was unexpected and uninvited.”

Sheriff Rick Staly in a release issued by the Sheriff’s Office late this afternoon defended the woman’s actions, citing and also defending Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the FCSO non-emergency line at 386-313-4911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.