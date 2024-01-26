On His Trial’s Eve, Marshall Thomas, 17, Is Arrested for the 3rd Time in 18 Months, This Time for Distributing Porn to Kids

Marshall Thomas, 17, has twice been released on bond since his original arrest in July 2022, and both times has re-offended, getting charged with serious felonies. Now, on the eve of his trial in Flagler County on charges of molesting a girl at Matanzas High School, and on two counts of stealing firearms, prosecutors in Flagler County are asking that Thomas’s bond be revoked following his latest arrest, in Wisconsin, on charges of distributing child pornography to other children.

Thomas is scheduled to appear for his docket sounding–the last step before trial–on Tuesday, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County courthouse. According to a January 20 list by the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas was at the Vilas County, Wis., jail on three sex charges as of then.









In July 2022, Thomas, then a resident of Brewster Lane, was arrested in Palm Coast on a second-degree felony count of molesting a 15-year-old girl after he allegedly sexually assaulted her during class at Matanzas High School. Class was watching a movie and the room was dark. The incident allegedly took place in back of the room. He was arrested and charged as a juvenile and held until his attorney, Matthew Maguire, filed a motion for pretrial release, which a county judge granted on August. 4.

Thomas was close to resolving the molestation case with what would have been a probationary term. But he was re-arrested less than six months later. Thomas was charged with grand theft of a firearm in January 2023 after his father alerted Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that his son had allegedly stolen two firearms and was on his way to Holland Park to face and possibly fight other juveniles. (See: “Dad’s Alert Over His Son’s Gun Thefts Leads to Arrest of Boys, 15 and 16, Before Confrontation.”)

He was charged as an adult in both cases following the gun incident and held at jail for youthful offenders in Jacksonville until posting bond last April, and leaving town for Wisconsin, where he started attending school. His charges were unknown to school officials there until they were alerted by a ;parent at the school and read about them on FlaglerLive. (See: “Ex-Matanzas Student Facing Adult Gun and Molestation Charges Here Is Attending High School in Wisconsin.”) He was soon removed from school and continued his education by home-schooling, while living in the town of Plum lake, Wis.









According to an arrest affidavit in Vilas County, he was charged with two felony counts of exposing a child to harmful material after a Vilas County Sheriff’s detective got information from the Minocqua Police Department that Thomas “was distributing child pornography among students at Lakeland Union High School,” which he was not attending. Thomas had been allegedly distributing nude pictures of two students through SnapChat. The two students were 14 and 16. Both girls had sent suggestive pictures of themselves to Thomas.

He had sent nude pictures of himself to both. After that, the girls discovered that their pictures were going around the school. One of the victims told police that Thomas had been “blunt about wanting to have sex with her, starting that they should ‘hook up,'” according to the affidavit. “The defendant appeared at her job and asked if he could come over to her house.”

Just before Christmas, Assistant State Attorney melissa Clark, who is prosecuting the cases in Flagler County, filed a motion to revoke Thomas’s $10,000 bond.