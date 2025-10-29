Marketing 2 Go Offers Hands-On AI Training Course for Business Leaders Nov. 6 and 12

Marketing 2 Go, a full-service marketing agency serving Flagler and Volusia County and beyond since 2010, will host a hands-on artificial intelligence training program designed specifically for business leaders in November.

The four-hour intensive course will be offered on two dates: Thursday, Nov. 6, and Wednesday, Nov. 12, both workshops running from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Palm Coast. Lunch is included with registration. The training focuses on Sintra AI, a platform that provides specialized AI virtual assistants for business functions including marketing, sales, customer support and data analysis.

Participants will discover how to communicate with AI as a strategic thought partner. “When I show my clients what Sintra AI can do, they instantly understand how AI can work for them and start seeing possibilities for how much time they can save and how they can level up their business,” said Cindy Dalecki, owner of Marketing 2 Go and class facilitator. “One business owner told me it’s ‘exactly what I’ve been looking for,’ and another shared that he is using it for almost everything in his business. This class is designed for business leaders, not tech experts. Participants will leave with tools they can implement immediately and take back to their companies to upskill their teams, freeing everyone up to focus on higher-level strategic tasks. No technical knowledge required.”

Registration is $199 per person, reduced from the standard $299 rate. Seating is limited. On-site training sessions for teams are also available.

For more information or to register for the training, visit https://marketing2go.biz/ai-training.

Marketing 2 Go is located at 712 S. Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach. The office is located in the Ripple Coworking space and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The company can be reached at 386-566-3466 or [email protected].