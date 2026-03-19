Flagler Sheriff’s CSI Supervisor Savannah MacLellan Graduates Elite Leadership Academy

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly congratulated Crime Scene Investigations and Evidence Supervisor Savannah MacLellan for graduating from the second class of the Florida Sheriffs Women’s Leadership Academy.

The academy, hosted by the Florida Sheriffs Association, promotes career development, leadership, and mentorship for women in law enforcement. The session was held from March 2 to 6 in partnership with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at the Thrasher-Horne Center on the campus of St. Johns River State College in Orange Park.

The academy provided a 32-hour immersive experience, with a curriculum covering leadership topics such as the history of women in Florida law enforcement, mentorship, career advancement, resiliency, and mental health. Industry experts featured during the training included Florida’s four female sheriffs — retired Highlands County Sheriff Susan Benton, retired Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, and Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

“I’m proud of Supervisor MacLellan for her dedication to our community and congratulate her on successfully completing the Florida Sheriffs Women’s Leadership Academy,” Staly said. “She already does an excellent job leading our CSI and Evidence team, and her experience from this program will continue to make her an even stronger leader.” Staly is the secretary of the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

MacLellan joined the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in October 2023 as a crime scene investigator. In June 2025, she was promoted to supervisor of the unit, where she oversees a team of civilian CSIs and evidence technicians. During her time at the agency, she has received multiple Unit Citation awards.