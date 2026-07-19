The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 19, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Story Time on the Farm at the Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast (386/446-7630), from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $7 per person, free for children under 3. Farm-themed children’s stories, visit with the animals, enjoy a tractor-pulled wagon ride.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260713

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Diary: Yesterday Bob Cuff’s 75th birthday came and went here without a mention. I blame it on that trial: Death all around, unsparing. You’re in your own cruelest Guantanamo Bob, so to wish you a happy 75th is its own cruelty, but I hope you’ve thrown caution and prescriptions to the wind and that you can still taste the odd suds: it’s why I left Brown Dog’s full board in the picture below, with Colleen hugging you (“a gesture of immeasurability,” Thomas Mann would say) as I would right now. “I was articulating my doubts that the words ‘human being’ and ‘perfect health’ could ever be made to rhyme,” Mann wrote in our ever-magic Mountain. Sure. But who’s asking for perfect? We’d settle for imperfect, as it is for all of us past a certain age. We’d even settle for “the inevitable onslaught that is the end of life,” just as long as our lives’ ends are like those of death row inmates: stretched over two, three, four decades. Not months, Not weeks. We know we’re all condemned. But not just yet. Otherwise it is, as Bob would say, fuckery most foul.

Now this:





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