Compass Hotel Is Flagler Beach’s Inaugural Winner of Monthly Downtown Beauty Contest

Flagler Beach government named the Compass Hotel by Margaritaville as the first recipient of a monthly beauty contest for its downtown district, an initiative cooked up by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board to pat local businesses and residents on the back for keeping up appearances. The hotel, whose owner, Manoj Bhoola, sits on the advisory board, is the July 2026 recipient.

The new CRA Monthly Beautification Award will single out one commercial or residential property every month within the redevelopment zone. The Community Redevelopment Agency is the downtown zone the city designated as the equivalent of an enterprise area. Most of the property taxes generated there must be reinvested in the zone for the life of the CRA.

The city says the prize honors exceptional property maintenance and a commitment to sprucing up the town. CRA Director Casey Ryan said the program aims to foster community pride and highlight people who make the area look welcoming to both locals and tourists.

Members of the advisory board will choose the winners. The chosen property gets a sign planted in the front yard or storefront for the duration of the month. Winners also get a wave of publicity, with shoutouts on the city website, social media, the municipal mobile app, and the Notify Me alert system. The city will also praise them at First Friday events, city commission meetings, and CRA board meetings.

Anyone wanting to pitch a property for future awards can submit nominations directly to any member of the advisory board. The board consists of the following members (with email addresses):

Christopher Marlow, cmarlow@goldenlioncafe.com

Jeff Meyer, 1meyergroup@gmail.com

Manoj Bhoola, mbhoola@elitehospitality.com

Jordan Farrell, realty.farrell@gmail.com

Dawn Romero, tuscanybythesea@yahoo.com

Anthony Cinelli, kg4jsk@gmail.com

Daryl Reynolds, dreynolds@intfiber.com