The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Bingo Night at Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709, 53 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., first draw at 6 p.m.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260701

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Aside from sharing a homonym with the Supreme Court of the United States, Duns Scotus was an important theologico-philosopher (if such a thing exists: I am agnostic on that score) of the late medieval period. He is not as oppressive as Aquinas: he was among the first to hint that scholasticism was really bunk. But he sill fell for the absurdity of proving the existence of god and the immaculate conception. The English Jesuit Frederick Copleston’s decalogue of a History of Philosophy devotes many pages to Scotus, all of them impenetrable, as always with Copleston (who presents the existence of god as scientific fact). Here’s how he explains Scotus’s concept of being: “The concept of being is abstracted from creatures, and it is the concept of being without any determination; it is logically prior to the division of being into infinite and finite being. But in actual fact every being must be either infinite or finite: it must be opposed to nothingness either as infinite being or as finite being: there is no actually existent being which is neither infinite nor finite. In this sense the univocal [as in: unequivocal] concept of being, as logically prior to the division of being into infinite and finite, possesses a unity which belongs to the logical order. The natural philosopher obviously does not consider being in this sense, nor does the metaphysician in so far as he is concerned with actually existent being and with possible being, since the concept of a being which would be neither infinite nor finite would not be the concept of a possible being. On the other hand, even though every actual being is either finite or infinite, every being is really opposed to nothingness, though in different ways, so that there is a real foundation for the univocal concept of being. As intentio prima the concept of being is founded on reality, for otherwise it could not be abstracted, and has objective reference, while as intentio secunda it is an ens rationis; but the concept of being as such, whether considered as intentio prima or intentio secunda, does not express something which has a formal existence outside the mind. It is, therefore, a logical concept.” OK. But my question is: why did none of the questions at the FCAR forum for School Board, County Commission and City Council candidates last night touch on the question of the diision of beings?

Now this:

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