The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

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Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 103. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

A Candidate forum for School Board, County Commission and Palm Coast City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Association of Realtors, 4101 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The forum is organized by the Palm Coast Flagler Regional Chamber, the Flagler Home Builders Association and FCAR. It is open to the public, and is preceded with a chance to meet the candidates at 5 p.m. The forum will be simulcast on WNZF.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260629

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Have we noted lately how insufferable are website redesigns? Bunnell government has a new website. The Flagler school district has a new website. Marineland has a new website. I’m sure others aren’t far behind. With Marineland’s exception, the others didn’t need a change, even though it costs them tens of thousands of dollars a pop if not more. Bunnell just wanted to show off its new City Hall complex on its homepage. The new looks don’t even change much. They just make things look bigger, more sprawly. It’s as hard as ever to find what you really need. The “Financial Transparency” page on the school’s website is impossible to find without several clicks, it’s certainly not linked on the home page, and once you get there, half the stuff is outdated. You can’t even see the current budget there. Redesigns do little to improve user experience. To the contrary. They confuse and disorient on the false assumption that the look is somehow stale or that visual rebranding adds value. It only fuzzies the product and hides stagnation behind cosmetics. Media outlets are just as bad or worse. There they fire half their staff then hide the massacre behind redesigns to deceive the reader into an illusion of freshness. Graveyards irrigate new shoots the same way. Just leave the things alone. Technical and functional tweaks here and there are always good. Redesigns suggest that the look you gave us for the last several years sucked and really wasn’t “clean” ( that favorite bromide that welcomes every redesign no matter how trashy the new look), though you blared it then the way you do your redesign now. There are better things to do with our money.

Now this:





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