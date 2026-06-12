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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s show focuses on culture and the arts and their importance to the local economy. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Food Truck Friday at the Farm, Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, 5 to 9 p.m. A variety of food trucks serving up crowd favorites, 50/50 raffle, Absolute Beginner Line Dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., then live music. Local vendors and shopping, family-friendly atmosphere, pets welcome. More Info: Click Here

The Battle of Shallowford, a play at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Buy tickets here (generally $37.60 for adults). The play centers around the dramatic events that unfold when the residents tune into Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. The locals, who rely on the radio for news and entertainment, are thrown into a frenzy when they believe an actual Martian invasion is taking place in their own town.

World Cup: Canada v. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3 p.m. FOX/Telemundo from BMO Field in Toronto. United States v. Paraguay, 9 p.m. Fox/Telemundo, from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

The Latest Jail Bookings 260609-jail

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Paraguay and the United States, facing off today on the football pitch in California, have more in common than not, down to the Alfredo Stroessner posing as the current American president. Amnesty International reports–from Paraguay, not Florida–: “Law 7363 of 2024, establishing disproportionate restrictions on the right to freedom of association, came into force in October following approval of its corresponding regulations. … Death threats and harassment of journalists continued. Paraguay’s Bureau for the Protection of Journalists registered 20 attacks and acts of harassment. […] Trans people continued to face obstacles in obtaining legal recognition of their gender identity. Two trans migrants were denied the issuance of documents reflecting their gender identity. The city council of the capital, Asunción, banned an event to honour a transgender human rights defender who died in March. […] The Ministry of Women registered 37 feminicides and 55 attempted feminicides in 2025.” Pete Hegseth to the rescue. But Paraguay has (or had) Augustin Barrios Mangore, one of the great improvisational composers for the guitar, and with him, there is no equal anywhere in the world. From the liner notes to a Naxos recording: “Agustín Pío Barrios Mangoré was born in southern Agustn 1lo Barfios Mango sonem Paraguay on 5th May, 1885, and died on 7th August, 1944, in San Salvador, El Salvador. Many consider Barrios to be the greatest guitarist composer of all time. In view of this fact, it is curious that his music lay undiscovered and unappreciated for over three decades after his death. In the mid-1970s comprehensive after is death. in the mid-1970s comprehensive editions of his music appeared, making it possible for guitarists of Antigoni Goni’s generation to include in

their study the music of Barrios, augmenting and complementing more traditional repertoire by Sor, Giuliani, Carcassi, Tarrega and Villa-Lobos. The revival began in 1977 when John Williams released an entire recording of music by Barrios which focused a long overdue due recognition on this forgotten Latin American guitarist. Today Barrios’ music is frequently

performed by major concert artists and is appreciated by audiences world wide.”

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



