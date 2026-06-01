The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 1, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Flagler County Commission holds a 1 p.m. workshop at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The workshop will consider a proposal to extent the county’s Adult Day Care program as a public-private partnership with a Volusia County organization, and discuss an update on beach protection.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Notably: As you enjoy this year’s edition of the French Open at Roland Garros, the venue at the edge of Paris named for the pilot who first flew across the Mediterranean and, more destructively, invented the forward-facing and firing aircraft machine gun, you might want to note that the stadium, opened in 1928, turned into a concentration camp for Jews, “undesirable” migrants and others the French wanted to throw out before Germany invaded in World War II, and immediately after the Germans attacked Poland. “At Roland Garros, we called ourselves the cave dwellers, about 600 of us who lived beneath the stairways of the stadium,” Arthur Koestler wrote in The Scum of the Earth. “We slept on straw — wet straw, because the place leaked. We were so crammed in, we felt like sardines … It smells of filth and excrement, and only slits of light can find their way inside. Few of us knew anything about tennis, but when we were allowed to take our walk in the stadium, we could see the names Borotra and Brugnon on the scoreboard.” In the United States we had the decency to build our concentration camps from scratch to hold 120,000 Japanese-Americans, though lately we’ve outdone the French, converting warehouses never made for human beings into concentration camps for migrants. Who’s the scum of the earth now?

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



