The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 4, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 10:30 a.m. in a workshop at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Palm Coast City Council ‘Retreat’ Workshop, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The council meets to discuss its goals and dynamics with its new manager, Michael McGlothlin, in an informal setting. The meeting is open to the public.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Notably: Just as I was finishing a 1945 Simenon–the excellent Across the Street, or La Fenêtre des Rouet, the crushing portrait of a 40-year-old virgin who lives vicariously through her neighbors across the street–the mail delivered this month’s Library of America volume: Jim Thompson’s Five Noir Novels from the 1950s & 60s. I did not know of Thompson. He was the son of a sheriff who got run out of town for embezzlement. LOA: “Born in Anadarko, Oklahoma, in 1906, Thompson worked as a hotel bellboy, oilfield laborer, and organizer for the Industrial Workers of the World, an experience that inspired his first published writing, Oilfield Vignettes (1929). In the early 1930s, Thompson served as head of the Oklahoma Federal Writers’ Project and briefly attended the University of Nebraska before leaving school in 1931.” He drank too much. He was a terrific writer of violent, merciless novels, a sort of Cormac McCarthy without the pretentious style. I immediately started A Hell of a Woman, more Dostoevsky than McCarthy, since the novel rushes toward the murder of an old woman (“I don’t know how anyone could have got that ugly in less than seventy years”) who supposedly has a $100,000 stash that Dolly (that’s him, the hero: Dolly, “a hard luck bastard”) and his Sophia, in this case called Mona, whom the old woman pimped for several years, can take and live happily for a day or two. I won’t spoil it because I can’t: I’m only two-thirds through, but taken enough to think Pascal and Camus may have to wait for After Dark, My Sweet (1955), The Getaway (1959) and a couple of other titles included in this collection. He played Judge Baxter Wilson Grayle in a cameo in the 1975 movie version of Chandler’s Farewell my Lovely, two years before he died. (See below.) Thompson called his cat Deadline. That alone deserves him a Nobel.

Now this:





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