The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4pm. High near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: The second day of Gary Durso’s trial on a charge of having possessed a single child sexual abuse image (CSAM) starts at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. See: “Flickr Child Abuse Case Moves To Trial as Palm Coast Sex Offender Withdraws Plea, Objecting to Prison Term.”

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Tuesday Book Talk at Flagler Beach Public Library, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., at the library, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. Free. Tuesday Book Talk is an hour-long gathering inviting readers to discuss a variety of books. Rather than choosing a single book club title each month, the Book Talk is designed to let readers share information about books they find interesting. It’s a great way to be introduced to different subjects, titles and authors. For more information check out the Guidelines on the Library page at cityofflaglerbeach.com or call the Library at (386) 517-2030. Please come prepared with information about the book you’d like to introduce, starting with title, author and year of publication. You might highlight a few select quotes or read an excerpt for the group and describe why the subject/characters/ideas/style were so interesting to you. Share the things that made you want to talk about the book in the first place and the essence of what made it memorable to you.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: The Wall Street Journal checked in with Robert Caro the other day, as his fans thankfully occasionally do. Caro is 90. He is working on the fifth and, we assume, the final volume of his LBJ biography, what will, if he finishes it, be the greatest single biography of an American president ever written, including (especially including) Dumas Malone’s apologist hagiography of Thomas Jefferson and Arthur Schlesinger Jr.’s unfinished biography of FDR: he stopped in 1936, realizing what Caro, like Proust, has embraced. That if it’s a great biography you want to write, you devote the rest of your life to it. Caro’s one other major book is the sublime biography of Robert Moses, a 1,200-page thing I read twice. I’m only at my first complete reading of the first four volumes of the Lyndon Johnson biography, the first of which he published in 1982. His editor, Robert Gottlieb, died in 2023. He’s told his wife, his faithful assistant throughout, that if he dies before finishing, Knopf may not publish the final volume. “Life offers no guarantees to anyone, but those of us who treasure Mr. Caro’s books want assurances that he will deliver the final installment of this series,” the Journal’s Matthew Hennessey wrote. “Prayers up. Hopefully Mr. Caro takes his vitamins.” Caro says he’s written 983 pages. Knowing him, that means he has at least 500 to go.

Now this: If video doesn’t appear properly, see it here.





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For the full calendar, go here.



