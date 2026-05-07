The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 7, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Notably:The Dutch historian Hendrick van Loon wrote wistfully, in the 1930s: “Paganini and Liszt! During the thirties and forties and fifties these two men filled as much newspaper space as the Hitlers and Mussolinis of today. When they arrived in a town to give a concert, a public holiday was declared. The horses were taken out of their carriages…” Is it much different than the way Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey make news today? The Times last week started publishing its lengthy video interviews with the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,” starting with Swift, Babyface, Jay-Z, Nile Rogers, Carey, Lucinda Williams. If you ask me, I prefer today’s music world by far–by far–over the 19th century’s, however sublime the Schuberts and Liszts and Brahmses. Where was the diversity? Where were the fugues of genres? Where were the fusions and the non-European surprises? Music back then was a museum experience. You can bicker about quality today–we’ve been bickering about it since the plucks of he lyre on Roman porches–but you can’t argue the wealth and accessibility of what we have today, including access to the entirety of all those decades and centuries before us. As with the internet (if not Gutenberg) removing all excuses for us to be ignorant, today we have no excuse not to be bathing in riches.

Now this:





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