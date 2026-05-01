The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 1, 2026

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Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: Lynn Stevens, the deputy director of stormwater in Palm Coast, and Palm Coast City Council member Charles Gambaro. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

‘Line’ and ‘All In the Timing’ At City Rep Theatre, at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. Get ready for an unforgettable night of sharp humor and surreal storytelling! Line, Israel Horovitz’s longest-running Off-Broadway play, explores human nature through a mysterious line where everyone wants to be first—no matter what it takes. Paired with David Ives’ All in the Timing, a fast-paced collection of one-act comedies, this double feature delivers clever dialogue, quirky scenarios, and laugh-out-loud moments. It’s a must-see showcase of theatrical brilliance and biting satire.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

Free Family Art Night: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 5:30 to 7 p.m. 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission





Notably: A record low? Statista: “Consumer sentiment in the United States dropped to a record low in April, as A record low? Statista: “Consumer sentiment in the United States dropped to a record low in April, as the war in Iran and its effect on energy prices spurred Americans’ inflation fears and added to broader concerns over the economy’s trajectory. Preliminary results for April from the University of Michigan’s monthly Index of Consumer Sentiment showed an 11-percent drop in the headline Index of Consumer Sentiment, as both subindexes, the Index of Current Economic Conditions and the Index of Consumer Expectations saw double-digit declines. It was the first time in the survey’s history, dating back to 1952, that the index dropped below 50, illustrating just how downbeat Americans are about their personal finances and the economy overall. Most notably, inflation expectations surged in response to the conflict in Middle East, with respondents now expecting prices to increase 4.8 percent over the coming 12 months, up from 3.8 percent in March.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



