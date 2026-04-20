The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 20, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Flagler Youth Orchestra Spring Concert, 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here. $7 to $12.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.



Notably: Whenever I read Red Smith, the greatest sports columnist of the last century (he died in 1981), I am reminded of what hacks the rest of us are, managing maybe a sentence a month of the kind he pulled off in every paragraph: “It was opening day in Ebbets Field, but not just an ordinary opening day, assuming any ballgame in Brooklyn can be ordinary. This was a Dodgers-Giants opener, which is like crepe suzette for breakfast, or, a circus opening with the tigers uncaged.” Or this description of Babe Ruth in a 1938 piece: “It has something to do with a mature man so much a kid in spirit that he could deliberately exile himself from the world he loved because his boss wouldn’t let him go to a party. For Ruth, you remember, quit the Braves and baseball in a huff when his employer refused to give him a day off to go down and see the Normandie dock. It has something to do with his squat homeliness, his overwhelming good nature, his buoyant friendliness, his vocabulary that would make a mule-skinner pale with awe, his immeasurable, boundless vanity. Strangely, there’s nothing offensive about his conceit. No more than about the conceit of a small boy who, turning somersaults with playmates, repeatedly shrieks, ‘Look at me! Watch how I do it!'” The other day I was reading a 1943 column that included this line: “Generally speaking, baseball is a gruesome career for a fellow who can’t hope to reach the top. It’s a dead – end street. Night games followed by long bus jumps. Cheap hotels and boarding houses and one-armed hash houses.” I had no idea what one-armed hash houses are. Looked it up: “A one-armed hash house (or “one-arm joint”) was an early 20th-century American fast-food establishment characterized by its specialized seating: chairs with a single, oversized wooden armrest designed to hold a meal.

These eateries were the predecessors to modern fast food, built for efficiency, high turnover, and solitary dining in busy urban centers.” A place to pick up a 1943 broadsheet and read Red Smith. At least we have the Library of America to fill in the void.

Now this:





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