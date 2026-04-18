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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler Schools Jon Fair for Teachers: The Flagler County school district is holding an instructional job fair for prospective teachers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, with both in-person and virtual interviews. See the flier here.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Chess Meet-Up At the Flagler Beach Public Library, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the library, 315 7th St S, Flagler Beach. It’s free. All ages, all skill levels. Flagler Beach Chess is a community-driven organization dedicated to promoting the game of chess in Flagler Beach, Florida, and surrounding areas. We seek to bring together players of all skill levels and provide opportunities for friendly competition, socialization, and skill development. We believe that chess is more than just a game – it’s a way of life. Our community is built around a shared love of strategy, critical thinking, and intellectual challenge. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, we invite you to join us for a game or two, learn from other players, and share your own knowledge and expertise. Join us today and become a part of our chess community. Every third Saturday of the month.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, two shows today, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

“Godspell,” Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except Sunday, 2 p.m. Godspell is a vibrant, contemporary musical inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. Framed as a group of strangers who come together to form a joyful community, the show blends storytelling, comedy, and song to explore themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and faith. Through energetic ensemble numbers and heartfelt moments, the characters share parables that illuminate timeless moral lessons, culminating in a moving portrayal of sacrifice, hope, and the enduring power of unity.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.



Geminizing: I asked Gemini to provide a full-maga response by Donald Trump to Jesus’s Sermon on the Beatitudes: THE BEAUTITUDES ARE WEAK—WE NEED WINNERS I’ve looked at these Beatitudes, and frankly, I’m not impressed. It’s a lot of “blessed are the meek” and “blessed are the poor.” We don’t want to be meek. We want to be strong. We want to be smart. If you’re meek, you’re getting trampled by China and Mexico. I like people who weren’t captured by poverty, okay? THE PROBLEM WITH THE MEEK The Sermon says, “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” Wrong. The radical left and the globalists will inherit the earth if you’re meek. We need tough people. We need the best people. We’re going to have so much winning that the meek are going to come to me and say, “Mr. President, please, we can’t take all this winning.” MOURNING IS FOR LOSERS It says, “Blessed are those who mourn.” I don’t like mourning. I like building. I like success. We’re going to replace mourning with great jobs and a beautiful border wall. We’re going to have the greatest economy in the history of our country, and nobody will be mourning because they’ll be too busy making money. MERCY VS. JUSTICE “Blessed are the merciful.” Look, I’m a very nice person, maybe the nicest person ever, but we need Law and Order. You can’t have mercy on the people coming across our border or the people burning down our cities. We need 100% strength. THE TRUMP BEATITUDES Blessed are the Winners , for they shall have the biggest rallies.

Blessed are the Founders of MAGA , for they shall see a great country again.

Blessed are the Builders , for they shall see their names in gold.

Blessed are the Tough, for they shall never be intimidated by the Fake News Media. We’re going to take these Beatitudes and we’re going to make them great again. We’re going to put America first, and we’re going to win, win, win. It’s going to be beautiful.

Now this:





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