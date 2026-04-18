The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 18, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Flagler Schools Jon Fair for Teachers: The Flagler County school district is holding an instructional job fair for prospective teachers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, with both in-person and virtual interviews. See the flier here.
The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.
Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.
Chess Meet-Up At the Flagler Beach Public Library, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the library, 315 7th St S, Flagler Beach. It’s free. All ages, all skill levels. Flagler Beach Chess is a community-driven organization dedicated to promoting the game of chess in Flagler Beach, Florida, and surrounding areas. We seek to bring together players of all skill levels and provide opportunities for friendly competition, socialization, and skill development. We believe that chess is more than just a game – it’s a way of life. Our community is built around a shared love of strategy, critical thinking, and intellectual challenge. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, we invite you to join us for a game or two, learn from other players, and share your own knowledge and expertise. Join us today and become a part of our chess community. Every third Saturday of the month.
Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.
“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, two shows today, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.
“Godspell,” Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except Sunday, 2 p.m. Godspell is a vibrant, contemporary musical inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. Framed as a group of strangers who come together to form a joyful community, the show blends storytelling, comedy, and song to explore themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and faith. Through energetic ensemble numbers and heartfelt moments, the characters share parables that illuminate timeless moral lessons, culminating in a moving portrayal of sacrifice, hope, and the enduring power of unity.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.
Geminizing: I asked Gemini to provide a full-maga response by Donald Trump to Jesus’s Sermon on the Beatitudes:
THE BEAUTITUDES ARE WEAK—WE NEED WINNERS
I’ve looked at these Beatitudes, and frankly, I’m not impressed. It’s a lot of “blessed are the meek” and “blessed are the poor.” We don’t want to be meek. We want to be strong. We want to be smart. If you’re meek, you’re getting trampled by China and Mexico. I like people who weren’t captured by poverty, okay?
THE PROBLEM WITH THE MEEK
The Sermon says, “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” Wrong. The radical left and the globalists will inherit the earth if you’re meek. We need tough people. We need the best people. We’re going to have so much winning that the meek are going to come to me and say, “Mr. President, please, we can’t take all this winning.”
MOURNING IS FOR LOSERS
It says, “Blessed are those who mourn.” I don’t like mourning. I like building. I like success. We’re going to replace mourning with great jobs and a beautiful border wall. We’re going to have the greatest economy in the history of our country, and nobody will be mourning because they’ll be too busy making money.
MERCY VS. JUSTICE
“Blessed are the merciful.” Look, I’m a very nice person, maybe the nicest person ever, but we need Law and Order. You can’t have mercy on the people coming across our border or the people burning down our cities. We need 100% strength.
THE TRUMP BEATITUDES
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Blessed are the Winners, for they shall have the biggest rallies.
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Blessed are the Founders of MAGA, for they shall see a great country again.
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Blessed are the Builders, for they shall see their names in gold.
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Blessed are the Tough, for they shall never be intimidated by the Fake News Media.
We’re going to take these Beatitudes and we’re going to make them great again. We’re going to put America first, and we’re going to win, win, win. It’s going to be beautiful.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
April 2026
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Democratic Women’s Club
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Flagler Schools Jon Fair for Teachers
Chess Meet-Up At the Flagler Beach Public Library
“The Sound of Music,” at Athens Theatre
“Godspell,” at the Limelight Theatre
“The Sound of Music,” at Athens Theatre
Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
The Gallery of Local Art’s Bloom and Sip English Tea Party
Al-Anon Family Groups
For the full calendar, go here.
From this perspective, the New Testament may be regarded as an attempt to answer—in advance—all the Cains of the world, by softening the figure of God and by raising up an intercessor between Him and man. Christ came to resolve two principal problems: evil and death—precisely those problems that confront the rebel. His solution consisted, first and foremost, in taking them upon Himself. The God-man, too, suffers—and suffers with patience. Neither evil nor death can any longer be absolutely imputed to Him, for He is torn apart and dies. The night of Golgotha holds such significance in human history only because, within those very shadows, the Divine—ostentatiously casting aside its traditional privileges—lived through the anguish of death to the very end, despair included. This explains the Lama sabactani—and the terrible doubt that assailed Christ in His agony. That agony would be light indeed were it sustained by eternal hope. For God to be truly man, He must know despair.
–From Camus’ The Rebel (L’homme révolté), 1951 .
Comments
Ed P says
Perceptions rarely perfectly align with reality.
How long is a minute?
Depends on which side of the bathroom door your stand.
Skibum says
Are you changing your name to Plato? Socrates, perhaps? Your latest schtick seems to suggest you envision yourself as a philosopher, yet one with your head deeply buried in the sand to insulate yourself from reality.
In truth, no matter how deep of a hole you kneel into in order to see no evil or hear no evil, that will not make it go away. There is REAL evil in the current WH and corrupt administration, and it is completely disingenuous to attempt to philosophize it away as mere opinion of thought, as if there are good and bad points to either side. Those who supported Hitler and the Nazi movement undoubtably used that same tactic, but in the end, good prevailed over evil and one of the most evil humans in history and his evil empire was totally destroyed.
I firmly believe that same outcome will end up being America’s victory over our own, horrible evil maniac. And those who philosophized away all of the evil that he created will be revealed as fools, not intellectuals.
Choose your destiny wisely!
Ed P says
Hello Skibum,
Your vapid responses are revealing. You are incapable of processing any view other than yours. Period.
Moving through life in lockstep with like minded people is easy, unchallenging and uninformative.
I suspect another proverb:
Can’t teach an old dog new tricks.
The Hitler diatribe is too much.
Ps. I will admit, I once thought of you as formidable opposition to keep me on track. I was wrong.but always willing to debate policies and listen to logical alternatives.
Even John Morgan of the “famed “ Morgan and Morgan is speaking out against the faltering opposition of the Democratic Party.
Laurel says
Trump said “I’m all about the gospel.” The Vice President of the United States (Vance, unfortunately) warned the Pope, THE POPE, to be careful about what he says about religion.
Okay, who here believes in the lies they tell us? Raise your hands.
Now, what other crap do they have to sell us? That Trump sits on the right hand of God while Vance sits on the left hand of God?
My question is: Why are you so desperate to believe anything told to you by professional con men?
Ray W. says
Barron’s draws from a Wall Street Journal article to report that the Department of Justice is close to filing a civil antitrust case against major American egg producers who allegedly shared their pricing information on a third-party internet site in order to manipulate egg prices.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Does every FlaglerLive reader remember the several gullibly stupid commenters who repeatedly laundered lies to the FlaglerLive community about the cause of rising egg prices, lies that had been first promulgated by certain members of the professional lying class that sits atop one of our two political parties? You know, the same gullibly stupid lie launderers who blamed the Biden administration for the rise in gasoline prices that in truth first increased after OPEC voted to close their spigots on crude oil and increased even more after Russia invaded the Ukraine and the West imposed sanctions on the export of Russian crude oil.
Today, the only honest argument about the rise in egg prices is that millions of wild migratory birds infected with a novel highly virulent strain of the endemic avian flu virus flew over America each time they migrated north or south. Egg farmers had to slaughter hundreds of millions of birds, chickens, ducks, turkeys, etc., to quell the spread of disease. Today, no one can dispute that these events occurred.
So here we all are. It is being reported that federal prosecutors will soon allege in a civil complaint that major egg producers used the chaos caused by disease and not by policy to manipulate egg prices for their profit at our expense. Is it possible that civil settlements with no acceptance of culpability will be announced? One or several or many such settlements?