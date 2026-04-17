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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 85. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information. See: “Over Mayor’s Objections, Palm Coast Signals It’ll Extend Agreement with Cultural Council to Manage $100,000 in Grants,” and “How Peter Johnson’s ‘Bullshit’ Trespass Led to Sunshine on FC3 Cultural Board and Its Accountability to Palm Coast.”

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

“Godspell,” Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except Sunday, 2 p.m. Godspell is a vibrant, contemporary musical inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. Framed as a group of strangers who come together to form a joyful community, the show blends storytelling, comedy, and song to explore themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and faith. Through energetic ensemble numbers and heartfelt moments, the characters share parables that illuminate timeless moral lessons, culminating in a moving portrayal of sacrifice, hope, and the enduring power of unity.

“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

Notably: I am not a sadomasochist, though sometimes I like to test the idea by looking at the Fox News or Washington Times web pages to see to what extent they outdo The Onion in absurdist fabulism. I did that the morning of April 9, as the country was still taking stock of Trump’s surrender in Iran and Israel was upgrading its demolition of Lebanon to genocidal proportions. Fox’s lead story, in huge, bold type? “Massive Minnesota fraud sees another guilty plea and it is bad news for AG Ellison.” Other stories above the fold: “Debra Messing says anti-Israel movement ‘proved it was a fraud’ on Iran,” whatever that means, and “Cause of death revealed for Oscar-nominee and ‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine: report.” Also: “Iran warns US of dealbreaker that could collapse entire ceasefire deal.” Six other top stories include “Augusta National’s $1.50 sandwiches go viral as fans rage over stadium gouging” and “Battleground Dem called his home state ‘stolen land’ in resurfaced video.” Over at the moonies’ site, the top story: “Scheme to defund ICE sets a precedent that could come back to bite Democrats.” (I am, as you can see, sparing you the live links.) Another Onion peel: “ICE buys Kristi Noem’s luxury jet for deportations, Cabinet officials.” One surprise in the opinion section, a column by Joseph Curl: “The art of the real: Is Trump actually trying to tank the midterms?” If you have to ask…

Now this:

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The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

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