The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 80. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Kristopher Henriqson’s trail is in its third day. 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Henriqson is representing himself. A 48-year-old state and federal felon and Palm Coast resident, he faces accusations of having routinely raped and abused his stepdaughter since she was 9. See: “Facing Life in Prison, Man Wants to Represent Himself and Depose Step-Daughter Accusing Him of Rape.”

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See details and agendas here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Simone Kenny, 386-313-4067.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: The image above was the cover of L’Orient-Le Jour, Lebanon’s French-language daily, on April 10, two days after Israel’s massacre of 300 Lebanese on a day that saw 100 air raids in 10 minutes and left areas of the country more leveled than through almost a dozen Israeli invasions going back to 1978 and the 1975-1990 civil war, and that sent Lebanon’s civilian death toll since March 2 to around 2,000, soon to be twice the number of Israelis massacred by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel called the April 8 assault “Eternal Darkness.” As if it were a video game. Because that’s what the Lebanese are to Israel, as are the Palestinians, the Iranians: not even subhuman, but shadows on a screen to be erased, vaporized. That Israel is committing war crimes is beyond dispute. So is a world of indifference that makes it complicit. “Les autres signent et le Liban saigne,” went the lead headline of the April 9–“Others sign and Lebanon bleeds,” though the word “bleeds” doesn’t rhyme with the pun of the original French. Here is the translation of the caption below the front page on April 10, putting names and lives to some of the faces: “Poet, radio host or volunteer… Simultaneous Israeli bombardments on Lebanon on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, killed more than 300 people, in an attack of unprecedented violence. The Israeli army said it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, but the overwhelming majority of people killed were civilians, according to a Lebanese military source. Here are the names and faces of some of the victims killed on this “black Wednesday” (from left to right, top to bottom): Fatima Amhaz, Fouad el-Berzali, Ghada Dweish, Hamun and her husband, Jamil Jrah, the sisters Rayane and Rahmé Haidar Cheaih, Nader Khalil, Ola Attar, the four soldiers Hussein Khaled Yassine, Mohammad Bassam Chheitli, Ali Hassan Kamem and Ali Nassereddine; Rana Molaeb, Said el-Khansa, seven members of the Nassereddine family, Suzanne Khalil, Toline Ahmad Hamzé and Yasmine Hussein Alam, and finally Yasmine Alam with her parents Hussein and Fatima Alam.”

Now this: Israel’s application of the “Gaza Model” in South Lebanon, systematically razing villages:





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