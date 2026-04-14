The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 81. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Flagler County School Board meets in a closed-door session at 12:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to discuss collective bargaining strategy.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

Matanzas Golf Club development: A 6 p.m. neighborhood meeting is scheduled at the Indian Trails Middle School cafeteria, Rooms 511 and 512, 5505 Belle Terre Parkway, hosted by the developer of the Matanzas Golf Club, now Matanzas GC Palm Coast, regarding the developer’s application to amend the planned development and allow for houses on Tract 3 and amend allowed uses on Tract 8.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Tuesday Book Talk at Flagler Beach Public Library, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., at the library, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. Free. Tuesday Book Talk is an hour-long gathering inviting readers to discuss a variety of books. Rather than choosing a single book club title each month, the Book Talk is designed to let readers share information about books they find interesting. It’s a great way to be introduced to different subjects, titles and authors. For more information check out the Guidelines on the Library page at cityofflaglerbeach.com or call the Library at (386) 517-2030. Please come prepared with information about the book you’d like to introduce, starting with title, author and year of publication. You might highlight a few select quotes or read an excerpt for the group and describe why the subject/characters/ideas/style were so interesting to you. Share the things that made you want to talk about the book in the first place and the essence of what made it memorable to you.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

“Godspell,” Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except Sunday, 2 p.m. Godspell is a vibrant, contemporary musical inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. Framed as a group of strangers who come together to form a joyful community, the show blends storytelling, comedy, and song to explore themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and faith. Through energetic ensemble numbers and heartfelt moments, the characters share parables that illuminate timeless moral lessons, culminating in a moving portrayal of sacrifice, hope, and the enduring power of unity.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Editorial Notebook: The surprise is that it took so long for Ubu Roi to take himself for Christ, or God, or the Trinity (if we are to be redundant). It didn’t stay up on his crude sociopath platform, but long enough for laggards like me to catch it once I read of the aberrance of the hour, that one being his insults at Pope Benedict, after taking credit for Benedict’s election: “He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.” Then he claimed the pope “likes crime,” and is “very liberal,” as if that were an insult. Then he put up the image of himself as god. He claimed he was a doctor. He claimed he was a doctor in the image. He claimed he was a doctor while accepting a McDonald’s food delivery at the Oval Office. “Does he actually think this?” Riley Gaines, the influencer and critic of transgender rights, posted on social media, according to The Times. She added, “God shall not be mocked.” The Times continued: “David Brody, an evangelical journalist with the Christian Broadcasting Network, called on Mr. Trump to take down the image. ‘This goes too far. It crosses the line,’ Mr. Brody wrote on social media. ‘A supporter can back the mission AND reject this simultaneously.'” Really, Mr. Brody, you think this, after 11 years of pussy-grabbing by Ubu Roi, only this is what crossed the line? Not even the war? Not even threatening the destruction of Persian civilization? That’s Mephistopheles-infested maga for you.

Now this:





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