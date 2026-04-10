The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 10, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Today Kirk Keller is sitting in for David Ayres. Today: a discussion on domestic violence. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

Coffee and Conversation with Palm Coast City Manager Michael McGlothlin, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Copper Lotus, 21 Hospital Drive, Unit 210. The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents to grab a cup of coffee and join the conversation through Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager; a monthly community meet-and-greet with City Manager Mike McGlothlin. Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager is designed to create an approachable, informal space where residents can connect directly with the City Manager, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss what matters most to them. Events take place monthly at rotating local businesses throughout Palm Coast. The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required so staff can plan accordingly for attendance. Coffee will be provided by the host restaurant and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Event details and registration are available at www.parksandrec.fun.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

UNF President Search Public Listening Session: The University of North Florida Presidential Search Committee invites members of the Northeast Florida community to participate in a listening session as part of the search for the eighth president, but for just half an hour, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. in Osprey Commons, Student Union, 1 UNF Dr., Jacksonville, or by zoom here. The listening session is an opportunity for all stakeholders to share their perspectives on the qualities and characteristics they think are important for the next president. Input gathered during the session will help the committee as it develops the presidential position profile and determines which criteria will be used to evaluate candidates.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Food Truck Friday at the Florida Agriculture Museum: 5 to 10 p.m., Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast. A night featuring food trucks, artisan vendors, music, line dancing, farm animals, bounce house and kids’ activities. Free admission and parking.

“My Fair Lady,” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for youth. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady, featuring one of musical theatre’s greatest scores.

“Godspell,” Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except Sunday, 2 p.m. Godspell is a vibrant, contemporary musical inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. Framed as a group of strangers who come together to form a joyful community, the show blends storytelling, comedy, and song to explore themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and faith. Through energetic ensemble numbers and heartfelt moments, the characters share parables that illuminate timeless moral lessons, culminating in a moving portrayal of sacrifice, hope, and the enduring power of unity.

“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go : The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here

Readings: On Appril 7, The New York Times published reporting from Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman that will soon be part of their book called Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. They investigated–better than Bob Woodward–the lead-up to the Iran war, establishing beyond doubt that Netanyahu not only led the drive, but was in the White House Situation Room on Feb. 11, convincing Trump to join the assault: “Mr. Netanyahu made a hard sell, suggesting that Iran was ripe for regime change and expressing the belief that a joint U.S.-Israeli mission could finally bring an end to the Islamic Republic. At one point, the Israelis played for Mr. Trump a brief video that included a montage of potential new leaders who could take over the country if the hard-line government fell. Among those featured was Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, now a Washington-based dissident who had tried to position himself as a secular leader who could shepherd Iran toward a post-theocratic government.” The Pahlavis of course is the reason Iran got the ayatollahs, the Pahlavis’ torture regime having few equals in human history. Israel brandishing Reza Pahlavi was like when the second Bush thought Ahmed Chalabi could run Iraq. Corruption breeding corruption. “Mr. Netanyahu and his team outlined conditions they portrayed as pointing to near-certain victory: Iran’s ballistic missile program could be destroyed in a few weeks. The regime would be so weakened that it could not choke off the Strait of Hormuz, and the likelihood that Iran would land blows against U.S. interests in neighboring countries was assessed as minimal.” Other take-aways from the article: “The C.I.A. director used one word to describe the Israeli prime minister’s regime change scenarios: “farcical.” At that point, Mr. Rubio cut in. “In other words, it’s bullshit,” he said.” But Rubio was all in for the offensive. He just didn’t think there would or could be regime change. So he was all in for a massive amount of destruction and no end game. The surprise was J.D. Vance. He wasn’t for war at all: “In front of his colleagues, Mr. Vance warned Mr. Trump that a war against Iran could cause regional chaos and untold numbers of casualties. It could also break apart Mr. Trump’s political coalition and would be seen as a betrayal by many voters who had bought into the promise of no new wars. Mr. Vance raised other concerns, too. As vice president, he was aware of the scope of America’s munitions problem. A war against a regime with enormous will for survival could leave the United States in a far worse position to fight conflicts for some years.” We all know what Hegeth thought. And in the end, “Everyone deferred to the president’s instincts. They had seen him make bold decisions, take on unfathomable risks and somehow come out on top. No one would impede him now.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



