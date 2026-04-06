The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 6, 2026

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Weather: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at at 1 p.m. to discuss the county adminisrator and county attorney evaluation process and its search for a new administrator, at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Juxtapositions: Here’s a picture of the statue of Mao in a square in Shenyang, a city of 9 million in northeast China: Here’s a rendering of Trump’s statue at his future allegedly presidential library in Miami, from a clip of the video he released last week: Nothing else needs be said, though I challenge you to find one discernibly Black, Asian or Hispanic face amid the thousands of figures shown.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



