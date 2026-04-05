The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 5, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]
“My Fair Lady,” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for youth. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady, featuring one of musical theatre’s greatest scores.
“Godspell,” Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except Sunday, 2 p.m. Godspell is a vibrant, contemporary musical inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. Framed as a group of strangers who come together to form a joyful community, the show blends storytelling, comedy, and song to explore themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and faith. Through energetic ensemble numbers and heartfelt moments, the characters share parables that illuminate timeless moral lessons, culminating in a moving portrayal of sacrifice, hope, and the enduring power of unity.
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.
Notably: Reading about Thomas Aquinas’s five proofs of god’s existence, what he calls his “five ways” in his Summa Theologica (Theological Summary), his “efficient cause,” his “gradation,” his “design,”
XXX
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
April 2026
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
“My Fair Lady,” at Daytona Playhouse
Al-Anon Family Groups
“Godspell,” at the Limelight Theatre
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County
Flagler County Commission Morning Meeting
Beverly Beach Town Commission meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County
In Court: Anne Mae Demegillo Arraignment
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler County Library Board of Trustees
For the full calendar, go here.
XXX
–From .
Comments
Laurel says
But no money for healthcare.
Dennis C Rathsam says
On Easter Sunday, one of the greatest days in our world, to celibrate the life or Jesus Christ, we have another discusting, anti TRUMP cartoon. Some people have no taste, others are total assholes. This shows the ignorance, of Jackass party, & TDS that rules their world. On this most wonderfull day of the year, for those who follow our savior, the real king! What’s this world coming to, this EASTER SUNDAY? While many of us flock to church, to listen to the teachings of a man who gave his life for your sins. Others plot the distraction of prayer. Our founding fathers, believed in the Bible, & its teachings. They made a great country, one we should be proud of, with rules & laws to keep every American safe & happy. I thank God every day, & look to his guidance . And pray that someday the Democrats will find the wisdom, to stop being the party of NO! Happy Easter, & Passover to P/C, may you all prosper, & stay healthy. Remember….God is your co-pilot.
Ray W. says
Reports have it that, yesterday, April 4th, 10 commercial vessels exited the Strait of Hormuz; three entered. Normal shipping traffic is just under 140 vessels of all types.
Make of this what you will.
Pogo says
XXX
https://www.google.com/search?q=It+is+not+God's+absence%2C+but+man's+evil
Ibid
https://www.google.com/search?q=the+fault+dear+brutus+quote
Who placed people as larcenous, and enthusiastically sadistic, as donald j trump, et al, over this country?
Good day.
Ray W. says
It bears considering that prior to her March 18, 2026, testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, according to a Time article, Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, filed a written opening statement, in which statement she informed committee members it was the assessment of the intelligence community that not only had the June 2025 Operation Midnight Hammer strikes “obliterated” Iran’s “nuclear enrichment program”, but that Iran had since made “no effort” to begin to rebuild the program.
“As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was obliterated. There has been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability. The entrances to the underground facilities that were bombed have been buried and shuttered with concrete.”
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I am not saying that prior to Operation Midnight Hammer Iran could not have removed its store of nuclear materiel enriched to 60% purity from the underground facilities that were bombed. The DNI’s statement does not address that possibility. I am only asking FlaglerLive readers to consider the meaning of the language of the DNI’s opening statement to a senate subcommittee.
Jim says
I think we can all agree to be thankful that the missing airman was found and recovered. It’s reported he will be fine.
But, on to the cartoon…
Hegseth is a joke as Secretary of Defense. Now, I know he and Trump like to call it the department of war and, God knows, during the Trump administration, that’s exactly what it is. Currently, it’s reported that he is holding up at least a dozen promotions in the service. It’s also reported that most of these held up are either black or female service members. Why? He won’t say, so I guess we’ll just have to draw our own conclusions.
If you’ve been paying attention, whether you agree with Trump’s use of our military, one thing that is obvious is that our services all perform at a very high level with good planning and excellent execution of that plan. I don’t know if there is any country in the world that can do what our forces do. But that’s not because of Hegseth or Trump. One of the reasons our military can operate like this is because they have a strong, tested path and requirements to be promoted. These dozen or so military members are not “token” or “woke” soldiers. If they were, the people above them would be the same because they came through the same system. So, based on performance, looks like the military is doing it right. So it sure looks like Hegseth is on a mission to degrade our military capabilities. Now he has dismissed the Army chief of staff, the chief of chaplains and the commanding general of Army Transformation and Training Command. By the way, this is during the Iran war. No explanation for any of these moves. It hardly inspires confidence in the force structure when these type actions are taken with no explanation.
A reminder about Hegseth. He was a major in the Army. He got passed over for promotion. Apparently, his performance was not up to standard to be considered for higher rank. Based on his behavior, I’d say the Army got it right. He may be an alcoholic (being generous), he definitely goes through wives like diarrhea through a goose. The first two wives fell victim to infidelity and/or abuse. As for his third wife, it’s been good to know that she sits in on his meetings where top secret information is shared despite the fact that she has no security clearance. No wonder he shared attack plans on an unsecure app. So, in general, not someone I’d associate with good judgement or an morals at all. The perfect selection for Secretary of Defense.
About all he seems good at is standing in front of a microphone and talking tough. When he gets asked a legitimate question by a reporter that he doesn’t like, he attacks the reporter and their news agency. Because that’s what you do if you don’t have a decent response to that question.
In short, he’s the perfect choice by Trump. Someone who shares is lack of an morals, definitely not the brightest light, and willing to kiss Trump’s posterior as long as he can.
Just a note of interest. This was what I found in Google:
“As of recent demographic reports, approximately 17.9% of the U.S. military is female. Regarding racial and ethnic composition, approximately 18.4% of active-duty members identify as Hispanic or Latino, and roughly 17% to 20% identify as Black or African American.” Just based on the Hispanic/Latino and Black percentages, around 35% of the military are of those minorities. And, since I don’t think all the female members are Black or Hispanic, you could add a few more percentage points in as well. I wonder how great our military will be if those people start doubting that they can be promoted within the ranks because of their race, ethnicity or sex?
And, finally, I hope MAGA will fully support the Trump plan to increase defense (or is it war?) spending in the next year from $1B this year to $1.5B next year. And how will we pay for this? Simply cut all other spending by 10% across the board.
I’m really glad we have a successful businessman running the country. We’ll soon be just like Trump’s casinos…..
Ray W. says
Once again, here are the monthly DOW figures for each President dating back to Reagan, this time after 15 months in office.
Obama – up 37.6%.
Trump (1) – up 21.6%.
GHW Bush – up 13.4%.
Clinton – up 11.2%.
Biden – up 10%.
Trump (2) – up 4.4%.
GW Bush – down 8.6%.
Reagan – down 10.4%.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Once again, the purpose of this comment is to oppose disinformation continually spread by some of the more dishonest commenters who post to the FlaglerLive forum, not to argue that one president’s economic policies are better than any other president’s economic policies.
It’s been more than 45 years since President Reagan took office in January 1981 near the end of a what turned out to be roughly a 15-year bout of on-and-off stagflation and during an oil shock brought about by Iraq attacking Iran almost immediately after the 1979 Iranian Revolution.
History records that Paul Volcker, then-Fed president, led the Fed in raising lending rates eventually to as high as 21.5% in a drastic effort to tamp down soaring inflation and high unemployment; it worked. But the DOW dropped for a time and America went into recession. Not necessarily primarily because of Reagan’s economic policies, but more because of aggressive Fed lending rate policies.
Ray W. says
Reuters reports that Panamax and Aframax freight rates for U.S. Gulf Coast-area crude oil tankers have jumped from a five-month average cost of $60,000 per day to nearly $300,000 per day since the outbreak of the Iran War, as Asian and European refinery owners compete for deliveries of crude oil coming out of U.S. ports. And, “net vessel availability” of such tankers has tightened by 41%.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
It makes sense that with so many crude oil tankers still stranded on the wrong side of the Strait of Hormuz, refinery owner demand for those tankers still available for oil transport would skyrocket.
Ray W. says
A report from The Hill establishes that on March 18, 2026, 11 oil extraction company representatives appeared for a lease auction of 625 seafloor tracts in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – Alaska. 430 bids on 187 tracts raised a record $163,696,722.20.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Bidding to lease a tract of seafloor is not the same as receiving permits to drill or obtaining necessary financing, but the bidding figures may reflect a new-found desire on the part of oil extraction companies to lock down access to potentially lucrative crude oil reserves. No one knows how the war with Iran will turn out. Could concerns about potentially long-term comparatively high international crude oil prices impact domestic lease auction decisions?
As an aside, I have always argued that crude oil is an international commodity, not just a national commodity. If America truly was energy independent, would domestic gasoline prices at the pump be going up because of a transport restriction thousands of miles away? So long as American crude oil extractors can sell their product to the highest bidder, no matter the bidder’s location, America will not be energy independent.
Maybe I am wrong.
Ray W. says
According to a recent CNN article, for the third time since Russian forces renewed their invasion of the Ukraine in early 2022, more than four years ago, the Russian government has announced the capture of all of Luhansk, a region located in east central Ukraine. The first two announcements were ultimately proved untrue. The government of the Ukraine says the third claim is untrue, too.
The first claim was issued in 2022; the second in June 2025.
According to the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C.-based military think tank, based largely on geo-location data, Russian advances in all of the Ukraine have ground to a near halt. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, when Russian forces averaged gains in the Ukraine of 11 square kilometers per day, during the first three months of 2026, Russians gains have slowed to an average of five square kilometers per day, not counting the claimed 640 square kilometers of land that Ukrainian counterattacks have “liberated” from Russian forces in other areas of eastern and southern Ukraine. I checked. The Ukraine still holds approximately 485,000 to 490,000 square kilometers of its sovereign soil.
As an aside, based on other news sources, 26 months ago, Russian forces began their attempt to take the small Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. They are still trying.
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
I accept that the San Antonio Express News story from which this comment is derived is more anecdotal than not, but the reporter wove two stories into a decent argument for innovative ideas for renewable energy in Texas.
First, the reporter detailed the plight of a semi-employed oil field worker who, eleven years ago, was considering the sale of his small flock of 27 sheep because money had become tight. He watched as a solar farm was erected across the road from his property. He approached the company owner to ask if he could graze his sheep among the panels, not expecting anything other than permission to graze his sheep. The owner asked how much did the shepherd want to charge the company for the grazing services his sheep would provide, because side discharges from mowing the property could damage the panels and raise dust clouds that would block sunlight. Lightbulb moment.
Today, among providing other landscaping services to solar farm operators, the once struggling shepherd rotates flocks totaling 10,000 sheep, including sheep subcontracted from other shepherds, on 40,000 acres of solar farms spread across Texas, Louisiana and Alabama. He still grazes sheep on that first solar site.
The second story involves a rancher who once disliked the sight of windmills. It took three tries by a wind farm developer for him to be persuaded to lease portions of his 1,300 acre spread to the developer.
Now, lease payments from the seven turbines provide 40% of the rancher’s annual farm income, steady money that he says allows him to continue to raise sheep, cattle, and goats and to keep the land in his family when so many others have sold off their own properties.
“I can be bought”, says the rancher.
Make of this what you will.