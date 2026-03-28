The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 28, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy. Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Windy.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

No Kings Rallies in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach: Rallies are scheduled in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach today to protest the president’s authoritarianism, in conjunction with over 3,000 rallies taking place across the country. The first rally, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., is at at State Road A1A and State Road 100 in Flagler Beach. The next two rallies will take place simultaneously from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., one along State Road 100 east of Belle Terre Parkway, by the Target shopping center, the other at Palm Coast Parkway and Old Kings Road, in the median parallel to Island Walk. See: “As War and ICE Fuel Momentum, Throngs Expected at No Kings Rallies in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach Saturday.”

The Flagler Home and Lifestyle Show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Free parking and admission, food trucks, arts and crafts, service fair and more. The lifestyle show is a fund-raiser for Flagler County Schools’ Flagler Technical College. See this year’s roster of presenters here.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Gamble Jam: Join us for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. When Serge buys an all-white painting for a small fortune, it sparks an uproar between three longtime friends—leading to sharp wit, biting truths, and big laughs. Art by Yasmina Reza is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy that examines the fine line between friendship and ego, taste and absurdity. Smart, stylish, and irresistibly funny, this theatrical gem will have you laughing and thinking all at once. In this production, it’s an all-women cast.

The Jungle Book, 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. 5.00 tickets for kids under 12/ $20.00 for Adults. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here. The Panto Company USA brings the cherished family favorite story The Jungle Book to life on stage. In this fully produced musical production, they bring to life Kipling’s tales with great scenery, cool costumes, full of original modern songs, bursting with more excitement than you can imagine and of course a happy ending.

“My Fair Lady,” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for youth. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady, featuring one of musical theatre’s greatest scores.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: On March 24 the lead picture on an article about the Iran war in The New York Times was a shot by Arash Khamooshi of “An apartment shattered by an airtsrike in Tehran on Monday.” There were a few disturbing implications: why was a civilian apartment building being shattered in Tehran? How many civilians were killed? The picture shows five stories. There could be more. The first two floors are buried in debris. What particularly caught my attention was the painting, or piece of art, still hanging on a wall of the defaced building, in a room on the fourth floor. I can’t reproduce the entire picture for copyright reasons, but I have excerpted that one room, enlarged above. You can see what appears to be the headboard of a bed and a chair next to it, a set of shelves that the blast appears to have vacuumed of their contents, and that piece of art, which may well be a carpet–it is common in the Middle East, as it was even in my paternal grandmother’s house in Beirut, to hang entire carpets as art, as indeed carpets from Persia and Bokhara deserve to be hung up for their beauty. If it was a framed piece of art hanging by a nail the blast would have been likelier to tear it up, shatter its glass. Here it looks flatter. I can’t make out whether it is a work of soft porn or something more Klimt-like (not that the two are mutually exclusive). The figure in the picture looks like a woman tenderly looking down from above robes flowing and fusing with something cloud-like. The contrast between the intimacy of the picture, the intimacy of the room, the whiteness of its walls and the comforts of what furniture peeks through, with the frame of demolition is itself shattering. We cannot know if someone was in the room, killed or injured there, though I did find an Al Jazeeera news clip that mirrors a similar scene, which tells you how many such scenes there must be. We can only know that the room was as lived in as one of our own in the P or W or C section of Palm Coast, and that in a sudden flash, life there was over, even if the life in that particular room wasn’t necessarily taken. We did that. Or “I did that,” the sticker could say (the way Biden stickers bubbled with those idiotic words once did when gas prices rose during his administration). The whole scene has been reduced to a mere, routine illustration atop an article, further normalizing it as just another scene of war. There have been millions like it, obliterating uniqueness down to whatever unique lives lived in that apartment building, that apartment on the fourth floor, that very room. We will never know who. We can know–we do know–that whoever lived there is as much your neighbor and mine as if they lived on Postman Lane in Palm Coast. “So much for the claim that Americans weren’t savages,” E.B. Sledge wrote in his book on fighting at Peleliu and Okinawa. If that work of art hangs over that room of shattered hearts still, so now does that line.

Now this:





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