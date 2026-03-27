As War and ICE Fuel Momentum, Throngs Expected at No Kings Rallies in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach Saturday

Last Updated: 11:02 p.m.
It’s not just anti-authoritarianism anymore. For the third time in nine months and with anger over ICE brutality, Donald Trump’s war in Iran, a tottering economy and midterm elections fueling their momentum, millions of people are expected to take part in more than 3,000 No Kings demonstrations across the country Saturday, including three in Flagler County. The October demonstrations drew some 7 million people at 2,700 protests, and between 1,000 and 2,000 in Flagler Beach and Palm Coast.
In the region, demonstrations are also planned in St. Augustine, Palatka, Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, New Smyrna Beach, DeLand and Deltona. The Flagler County events are organized by Indivisible Flagler, Flagler 50501, the Flagler County Democratic Executive Committee and the Flagler Beach Democratic Club. The events will be at the same locations as the June and October 2025 protests.
The first will take place for an hour between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. in Flagler Beach at the intersection of State Road 100 and State Road A1A. The other two will take place simultaneously, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Old Kings Road, mostly in the median, around the city sign and the flagpole; and on the north side of State Road 100, along the right-of-way of the Target shopping center. The two Palm Coast demonstrations have been extended to two hours, from one previously, to accommodate more participants.
Tents will be set up at the protest locations for the dissemination of information, including candidate petitions. Retired health care professionals are on standby in case they are needed.
“There is much more momentum,” says Mary Craig, president of the Flagler Beach Democratic Club. “Our membership has increased, we are increasing our activities, and we’re going to be working hard for this midterm election.”
Started somewhat spontaneously last June, the movement has no single leader, no stated policy goals, no choreographed messages. It’s by design, and it reflects a pluralist, non-hierarchical approach to contrast with authoritarian rule. The messaging is more thematic than dictated, its most common thread driven by the bluntness and brutality of American foreign and domestic policy since January 2025. The unstated, overarching message of peaceful mass protest has been implicit in the events’ almost complete lack of security incidents, with a cheery festiveness, including music, dance and costumes, defining the protests rather than gloom or bitterness.
“Everyone has their own message, their own frustration and reason for anger, and we don’t tell them what to put on their signs, so this is a personal choice for everyone who attends,” says Flagler County Democratic Party Chair Janet Sullivan. “You never know what brings a change. You just have to offer the opportunity to people for what they think will bring a change and to get engagement. When you have a president who thinks he’s the only person with a brain, then he doesn’t understand that anything will impact what he thinks. He doesn’t understand that going to war with Iran will upset anything because he’s decided it’s the right thing to do. He doesn’t think these protests will do anything, because he doesn’t think of them. He doesn’t think other people have brains and have agency, so he makes a lot of mistakes.”
There’s been a distinct organizational evolution nationally, with the experience of two previous protests building toward Saturday’s. Organizers have had to attend training, with safety, security and de-escalation a focus. “Number one, that it’s non-violent,” Sullivan said. “There have not been any issues. But there are people who stand along Palm Coast Parkway and shout at drivers passing by, and that is a concern. It makes their fellow protesters anxious.” The length of the light cycles at the intersection leaves motorists sitting within easy shouting distance of some protesters. Sullivan wants to avoid any such targeting.
“I’m not saying we don’t have some stinkers, and we have to keep an eye on them,” Sullivan said. “The yelling makes other protesters uncomfortable. It’s not violent, but it makes them uncomfortable. So we will try to curb that as much as possible because we want people to have a peaceful, enjoyable time expressing themselves. But you know, those people that are yelling, they think they’re expressing themselves.”
In Flagler Beach, the interaction between protesters and motorists at A1A and SR100 has generally been limited to waving, honking and the occasional flip of the middle fingers (by motorists rather than by protesters). “We’ve had a couple of successful rallies there at that specific location, we want to continue that, we want to make sure that Flagler Beach is involved,” Craig said. “We’re just concentrating on the message of No Kings, no war. I think we’re going to have to include that now.”
There have been no reported arrests related to the six previous No Kings protests in the county, and few across the country. The October protests in New York City and Washington, D.C., the largest in the country, resulted in no arrests.
“Back in the first two we had no significant issues, nothing like you see in some other towns, and I thank the community for that,” Sheriff Rick Staly said today. “They have the right to peacefully–that’s the key word–peacefully protest. But they cannot impede traffic, they cannot commit a crime. So if you make a threat to somebody and you have the ability to carry it out because you are on the opposite side of the opinion you may have, you could get arrested.” The sheriff said there’s a “firm line” between exercising First Amendment rights and breaking the law.
But he credits the community for the peacefulness stretching back to Black Lives Matter and other protests. “So I anticipate our community being professional like they always have been. The biggest concern you always have with this is no your local people, it’s the outside agitators who come in. Our homeland security section is aware, and we will continue to do what we always do to prepare for these events, but we don’t anticipate any problems.” Staly said that most people are unaware that the protests are costly to taxpayers in resources and manpower. “I don’t have a number, but I can tell you, it’s not cheap,” he said, as resources go toward analyzing social media and other sources in hopes of preventing possible incidents.
In Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, organizers are coordinating with law enforcement. Sullivan said that while permitting is not required, calls are placed to the Sheriff’s Office informing the agency about the coming protest and locations three times in the run-up to the events–10 days before, a week before, and the day before, requesting additional drive-bys.
Police are also contacted in Flagler Beach. “They’ve been very good to us,” Craig said. “They’re very diligent, they do their job. It’s been secure and we like that, everybody likes that.”
“The Democratic Party, I really appreciate their relationship to let us know hat’s going on, what their plans are,” Staly said, “and the same thing with the Republican Party, they have both let us know” when they protest or counter-protest.
The first No Kings protest day drew some 2,000 protests. This time, protests are planned in England, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Iceland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Greece, and Mexico, among other countries. Nairobi No King is planned in Kenya, a No Tyrants march is planned in Perth, Australia, and American Samoans are planning a protest on Daniel K. Inouye Industrial Road, the thoroughfare named after the famed Hawaiian Democrat who served 53 years in the House and Senate until his death in 2012. In Ecuador, it’s No Kings Cuenca (the city in the Andean mountains)
At least 14 protests are planned in Alaska, with No Kings Kotzebue–the peninsular town of 3,000 in the northeast of the state–seemingly the northernmost location. None are planned in Greenland as of this writing, though numerous press outfits reported last week that Denmark had plans to blow up military installations in Greenland in case Trump ordered an invasion of the island he coveted, and threatened to take over.
Last October, Trump disseminated an artificial-intelligence generated video showing him gold-crowned and at the controls of a fighter jet called King Trump, flying over protesters in Times Square and bombing them with shit to the sounds of Kenny Loggins’s “Danger Zone.” The video may have confused who and what is in the toilet. Today, Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin, which aggregates hundreds of polls, showed Trump’s approval rating hitting a new low of 40.1 percent.
Comments
Skibum says
I’ll be there, in spirit, as I have been in the past to support all of the loyal American “no kings” patriots who take to the streets to protest against the tyranny of maga led authoritarian control by a convicted felon, sex abuser, pedophile protecting wanna-be dictator who doesn’t give one shit about you or me!
Dee says
All I can say is that I guess it was better when Obama and Biden sent pallets of cash to Iran so they could build up their nuclear program…I can’t imagine how people believe this was ok..Trump has the guts to stop this…Is it that people hate Trump that much or they just don’t care what happens to our great country in the future…The Democratic party is not the same as 40 years ago…How can people be so blind…it just amazes me how people just don’t care about their children or grandkids future…so very very sad
Deborah Coffey says
You’re incorrect, Dee. The Democratic Party doesn’t like criminals and Fascists. Do you need a list of all Trump’s crimes? A description of his sociopathic behaviors by psychiatrists? The Epstein files? No? Well, the truth is there is NO MORE Republican Party. The 20% of you that can’t see what’s right in front of your faces is now the MAGA Party. I’ll be attending the No Kings protest with Republicans tomorrow. Very sad for you.
Michelle says
Fully agree with you. So many people have a chance to try n have a free country and Cuba is next. Free all these poor people. Give them the guidance and education to run a free country.
Willy James says
Dee,
How can you be so blind and ignorant? Trump is out of control, and the Republican Party has failed to keep him reeled in. HE IS NOT A MILITARY LEADER, nor is that jackass Pentagon Pete a washed-up Army National Guard major. The Republicans in Congress fear Trump as they want to stay in politics. Somebody with morals and integrity would call Trump out. The Speaker of the House is nothing more than a spineless puppet. Afraid of his own shadow! That this war in IRAN is illegal is an overstatement. How are you going to feel when the body bags of American troops start coming home?
You know MAGA is a cult. Followers are of the same ilk and caliber as those who send mega bucks to TV Evangelists such as Jimmy Swaggart, Kenneth Copeland, and Joel Osteen, etc., hoping that these charlatans will move God to answer their prayers!
P.T. Barnum once said there is a sucker born every minute. He was right, and MAGA followers prove this daily. Of course, MAGA is blind to the many wrongdoings of TRUMP! How is it that both his sons bought a drone company a few weeks before Trump attacked Iran? By the way, I have comfort in knowing I have something that Trump and his cronies have probably never had…INTEGRITY!
Nephew Of Uncle Sam says
Yes they live amongst us. ^
Frank b says
Ma’am. Donald Trump is straight up lying to you. He does not deserve your support. You are better than him
Laurel says
The more he lies, the more they cover for him. It’s amazing! He gives them permission.
DaleL says
The cash was Iran’s money to start with, not ours. It had been frozen since the Shah was deposed. The intent was to reward Iran for cooperating with the nuclear deal. Iran did cooperate, but at least some of the money was funneled to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. Was it a good or bad deal? That can be argued either way.
As to Trump: He promised to release his tax returns; did he ever? He promised a better health care system; did he deliver? He promised that I.C.E. would arrest and deport the worst of the worst illegal immigrants. Yet news story after news story report children and even U.S. citizens grabbed from our streets. Repeated lies and two U.S. citizens shot dead in Minneapolis by I.C.E. agents are the actual result. Masked agents, armed, with no visible identification. Trump continues to lie about elections, especially the 2020 election that he lost. He floats the idea of staying in power, as a king would, beyond his second and final term. The Constitution is clear that he cannot be elected to a third term.
It is Trump who has turned the inside of the White House into a golden palace.
Trump has gotten the U.S. into a constitutionally illegal war with Iran. A war that has jacked up gasoline and diesel prices for his gas guzzling, truck loving, followers.
It is the “Republican” party which has become a cult of personality. It is no longer the party of Teddy Roosevelt or even Ronald Reagan. I will be at the no Kings Rally to stand up for my Constitutional right to protest against our Lord Farquaad of a leader.
Jim says
It is precisely because I’m very concerned about my children’s and grandchildren’s futures that I disagree with Trump on most everything.
As for this war, degrading the Iranian regime’s ability to attack it’s neighbors or us is a great accomplishment. But look at how it was done. No consulting with any of our allies(?) except Israel. And, after the Straight of Hormuz was closed, Trump demanded our NATO allies participate in opening it up. None agreed to do so. I fear that’s a glimpse into our future. America: We Stand Alone.
There appears to be no “Plan B”. Trump et al did not anticipate Iran closing the Straight. Really? That’s all that’s been talked about each and every time any action against Iran has been contemplated. Now virtually the entire world is vulnerable to oil shortages and fertilizer concerns leading to food shortages.
Yesterday the military reported 1/3 of Iran’s missiles have been destroyed. Maybe another 1/3 is buried under rubble. They are still firing missiles and drones and hitting targets amongst their neighbors. And, despite that, none of the Middle Eastern countries are willing to participate and assist us.
Meanwhile, here at home, Trump unleashed ICE into Democrat cities allegedly to get the “worst of the worst” immigrants out of the country. They are not targeting the “worst of the worst”. They targeted everyone and killed two US citizens in Minnesota. They’ve taken many US citizens in custody because they “looked” foreign. That kind of behavior doesn’t bode well for our future.
Trump is determined to find a way to steal (and that’s the right word) the November elections. If you look at the requirements of the SAVE act, that’s exactly what it is designed to do. Among other fine features, all states would be required to turn voting roles over to the Federal government. The Federal government would be allowed to “purge” those voter registration roles once a month. No notice to those purged. They’d find out they were out the next time they tried to vote. And no explanation as to why they were purged. Does that sound good for our future?
The economy is tanking. Now economists are sounding the alarm that this could become irreversible and we slide into a depression. Is that good for our future?
The Treasury announced that week that the US is insolvent with about $7B in assets and $41B in debt. Trump’s administration (this one) is not 100% responsible but his actions in term #! and the “Big Beautiful Bill” in this term are big contributors. Does that sound good for our future?
Trump says Global Warming is a hoax. He doesn’t support any green energy initiatives and is pushing a return to coal. How that is good government and good for our future is beyond me.
It’s not that Democrats have done a wonderful job running the country themselves. I don’t hold them up as poster children for great government. But what Trump is doing in this term is going to have long-lasting consequences for generations to come and I am sincerely worried about what kind of world our children, grandchildren and so on will have to live in. Trump is not doing anything in the average citizen’s best interest. I wish you and others could see how bad this really is.
And that’s why I will be at the No King’s Day rally today.
Samuel L. Bronkowitz says
Well Dee I guess you could always just stand on the other side of the street and protest, too. Maybe wave around some signs that say something like “It’s not pedophilia, it’s ephebophilia”
A republic if you can keep it says
Dee , I think you might be confused. You see the money released under Obama administration had been frozen and was tied to constant inspections of their facilities. During TRUMPS initial attempt at governance, he cancelled this . The $15Billion that Trump just released in oil that Iran has in ships, is not tied to anything and you can bet they will use to take revenge.
No worries , if everyone just listened to Newsmax, Fox ,OA , etc or the lies that constantly come out of DJT mouth, well we would all think like you maybe and the people that cursed and flipped off good fellow Americans that were exercising a democratic right to peacefully protest. Eventually Donald Trump will fade, he’s getting $1 Billion for his “board of peace” and will keep that of course as CEO. this country with all its good and flaws will outlast even this .
Sherry says
@dee. . . You really should get educated. Your comment makes you look like a Fox addicted, Maga indoctrinated fool. Several people have already pointed out the actual “facts” about why funds were released in the past, please read that information and then simply ask Google to help you find the “factual” truth.
The truth will set you free!
Deirdre says
This is a message for anyone who still supports Trump. If he has a 40% approval rating that means many, many millions of regular Americans (not other politicians, not billionaires, not corporations, not Israel, not the war machine) still feel he’s doing a great job for this country.
Without malice, I’m telling you he’s not the man he used to be, he’s just being used by the people that are really running this country. If you’re not sure, Google Trump talking about a sharpie, he has dementia. For sure, I’ve seen it in my own family.
He is being used, and so are you if you’re supporting him regardless of what he says and does.
This job is too much for him, you’re actually supporting the people that profit from his image.
Even people that have voted for Trump realize he’s not up to the job, he has started multiple wars, and our military is going to die in Iran and come back and coffins because Israel wants it.
It’s going to be hard to afford gas, food, everything. Our economy is in shatters but it hasn’t really hit hard yet, it will!
He’s in bad shape, people are just using him in DC for their own agendas, please show up to a protest to meet people with different points of view, and maybe get some information that will surprise you. In my experience no one is going to be mean to you, and listening to what people have to say might be a real eye-opener.
For people that don’t support Trump, going to protests, voting, signing petitions, donating, emailing your Reps, and talking to other people makes a huge difference.
Please show up tomorrow with or without a sign. If you’re worried about being recognized, park further away from the rally, wear sunglasses and a hat, don’t bother with the sign, but please show up!
JC says
The only way to protest is by voting, not wasting your time outside with trashy signs where people aren’t going to give a crap about your opinions and will curse you out from their overpriced vehicles.
Vincent Culotta says
We need verification on who votes. No non citizens!!! That’s what the Dems want to use as their new voter bad
Sherry says
@vincent. . . either post credentialled evidence of voter fraud, or we will all know that all you can do is “troll” and post Fox BS propaganda. Thanks!
Skibum says
Oh Vincent, wake the hell up, dude. Unless you received YOUR voter ID card as a prize out of a cracker jack box, they verified you when you registered to vote! You have both a voter ID card as well as your signature on file with the county election office.
The asinine, and totally FALSE assertion that there are mobs of non-citizens going to the polls and voting is not only absurd and disingenuous, but it is an affront to the intelligence of anyone with a brain. Election fraud, i.e. voting by those ineligible, does occur, but the actual percentage of votes cast by those who are ineligible for whatever reason is so tiny that there has never, ever been ANY documented case of an election being thrown by illegal votes! Look it up.
Nobody anywhere just walks into a polling place and grabs a ballot and votes. You are verified as a legal voter by polling staff when you arrive. Those on the list at the election office who requested a mail-in ballot receive their ballot in the mail, and when they return their completed ballot, the voter has to sign their signature on the ballot envelope, which is double checked at the election office to ensure that yes, it was the actual voter who completed their ballot.
And by the way, the idiot in the WH who rails about how mail-in voting is “cheating” and is trying to get rid of it completely, just voted by mail himself and he has used mail-in voting many, many times himself while trying to prevent everyone else from doing so. When asked the other day why he was able to vote by mail when he doesn’t want anyone else to be able to vote by mail, his reply was “Because I am the president!”
He is a moron! Vincent, are you a moron or do you have an actual brain. Please be smarter than the moron in the WH and stop parroting his LIES!!!
Sherry says
@jc. . . I couldn’t disagree more! Voting and protesting are NOT mutually exclusive! trump is doing all he can to “RIG” the next elections, but he cannot (yet) STOP concerned citizens from exercising their first amendment rights!
If we do not have the will and courage to defend our democracy against the “fascism” that trump and his corrupt cronies are implementing, who will? How do we counter the horrible people driving around in their pickup trumps with signs like “F%&K BIDEN”?? Protest peacefully, without low life, “gutter” language! Show the world what classy, passionate civilized people do when their government is out of control, and when their deranged leaders are lying to them at every moment!
Resist at every level! Protest! Write/Call Your Political Leaders! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!
Sherry says
Maga can’t blame this on the Democrats (except they will try)! A Republican Congressional “pissing match” between the Senate Republicans and House Republicans likely means the TSA agents will miss yet another paycheck!
AP:
House Speaker Mike Johnson has rejected a Senate-passed bill to fund Homeland Security.
“This gambit that was done last night is a joke,” Johnson said Friday.
Johnson said that instead, House Republicans would seek to pass a bill that would fund the entire department at current levels until May 22.
“We’re going to do something different,” he said, challenging the Senate to take up the House’s continuing resolution on Monday — assuming it does pass the House, which is uncertain.
Senators have already left town after acting in the early morning hours to end the partial shutdown, so it would take time for them to return if the House ends up passing a different measure than the one that cleared the Senate in the early morning hours Friday.
A Concerned Observer says
Sherry can’t blame this on the Republicans, but she will try…
Sherry says
@ concerned. . . Prove me wrong! Credentialled Fact Only, Please!
Not holding my breath. . . :)
Laurel says
A Concerned: Please explain how it is the Democrats to blame, and as Sherry would say, only provide facts that can be verified.
Richard Trotter says
Hopefully someone takes DeSantis’s advice if they feel threatened
Skibum says
Senate republicans agreed with senate democrats, both saying PAY TSA workers! Even the occupier of the WH told Congress enough is enough: PAY TSA workers! House democrats are sitting there in the well of the House, waiting for the republicans to act in agreement with everyone else to PAY TSA workers and end this government shutdown.
House republicans’ response? Sorry, no can do. No pay for TSA! Oh, look at the time… bye bye, we are leaving D.C. for another two-week taxpayer funded vacation.
Americans will be speaking LOUDLY tomorrow in city after city, state after state. The midterms are fast approaching, and this time it is not only democrats and independents, but more and more republican voters who are so disgusted with their own federal elected representatives in D.C. that they too are saying KICK THE BUMS OUT! The upcoming election will be a watershed moment in American history, and Mike Johnson, who already is a spineless embarrassment will soon have his enormous power stripped from him, and rightly so!
Janet Sullivan, Chair, Flagler Democratic Party says
I always laugh when insecure Flagler MAGAs, whether the Sheriff or Republicans, allude to “outside agitators.” They can’t imagine that local Democrats are this engaged, so it must be people from the “outside.” The MAGA are right, in one sense: not just local Democrats are engaged. So are local No Party Affiliates, Independents, and disaffected Republicans. Hundreds of them. I talk to several every day. We have a big tent, and we welcome you.
Samuel L. Bronkowitz says
Congrats to the local Dems for having the vestige of a backbone, something that the state and federal Dems lack.
Sherry says
trump’s WAR= very unpopular. . . A survey on The Hill:
Do you think the US war effort against Iran has been a success or a failure so far?
A failure
52%
A success
24%
Somewhere in between
14%
It’s too early to tell
8%
Other / No opinion
1%
Based on 1,701 responses
Sherry says
DISGUSTING:
The Treasury Department announced Thursday that it will add President Trump’s signature to paper currency to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S., marking the first time a sitting president’s signature will appear on currency.
DaleL says
Very much like a king would do. Kings like to put their name on everything. Example: Trump-Kennedy Center.
Laurel says
Sherry: My Republican (at heart) husband thinks that it shows how stupid Trump is to put his face on currency during the time he is crashing the economy! I have to agree!
Sherry says
This from a survey on The Hill. . . vast majority support the “No Kings” PROTESTS:
To what extent do you support or oppose the nationwide “No Kings” protest against the Trump Administration?
Strongly support
61%
Somewhat support
3%
Somewhat oppose
2%
Strongly oppose
30%
Other / No opinion
5%
Frank b says
Every one that shows up to protest, for the love of god, please go vote. Trump gave us a great story during the campaign and hasn’t come through on any of the shit he promised you. Too many people last election didnt turn out to vote. And thats how we got this guy. Every 2 years, we all have to get it together and go vote. Or this fringe minority is going to hold our country hostage
Sherry says
Right On Frank!
Al says
TSA will be getting paid because a thoughtful president is releasing the funds to pay them. Senate democrats are so full of hate and rage they want everyone to be as miserable as they are. The democrats should be lead by John Fetterman as he has a lot more intelligence than chucky boy has.
I will give credit to the democrats for protesting about everything. They do organize well, can’t govern or make sense but they do know how to organize. Most people showing up have no idea what the debate is they are just lost souls looking for a place to be .
DaleL says
Mr. Trump has SAID he will be paying TSA workers. He says a lot of B.S. and lies a lot. My question is: Where is he going to get the money from to pay the TSA workers. Congress, not the President, controls the government purse.
Also consider what those absolutely awful Democrats want in return for fully funding the Department of Homeland Security. They want I.C.E. agents to behave like normal police officers. They want them to have individual identification. To not wear masks, except under certain conditions. To wear and use body cameras. Gasp, how horrible that I.C.E. agents would not appear as jack booted storm troopers!
Keenan Hreib says
No Fetterman would not be good at all. A pro GENOCIDE Zionist, as well as a Anti- Semite that would call anyone else the same if they disagree with him. No thanks.
Sherry says
Right On Keenan!
Atwp says
People support Trump, I don’t. I think he is the worse President in my life time. Why march and protest just vote the Republican Party out of office. I protest by voting for wise thinking Democrats. Use common sense what has Trump did for this country in a positive way. I can’t think of anything. Wher Trump goes chaos follows, what he touch dies, the decisions he makes cause pain and death. The Iran war, some Americans lost their lives, higher gas prices, higher transportation costs, higher prices everywhere. Dodge millions lost their jobs, especially African American women. Measles on the increase, and perhaps other illnesses. Stock market down 5 weeks straight. Not good.
Atwp says
Doge not dodge.
Atwp says
Made a boo-boo, about three hundred thousand African American women lost their because of Trump and Doge. Just wonder how many of them voted for Trump? Trump is employed and a lot of African American women are unemployed. A vote for Trump means a trip to the Dump.
Enquiring Mind says
How many Idiots in a throng? I guess we will know when FL posts and update with the number of attendees.
Ed Danko, former Vice-Mayor PC says
Welcome to National TDS Day, where Democrats, Socialists, and Communists display the full extent of their illness in public. These poor people actually believe they will be cured with open boarders, illegal alien criminals, lawlessness, tax increases and terrorists nation states armed with nuclear weapons.
Samuel L. Bronkowitz says
Ah, Meat Spanko has once again chimed in, vying for some of the attention that he lost after tumbling into irrelevance. Go away, Spanko.
Neil says
Why don’t they just call it what it is. A Hate Trump protest. Why beat around the bushes.
Keenan Hreib says
Protest the man that not only hates this country, but despises it’s people. He floods the zone with self created chaos in order to not govern at all. PAY ATTENTION NEIL.
Endless dark money says
Pedo terror cult bomb any more schools this week? GOP just looking to round up kids to rape in the concentration camps…. Can’t wait for the retaliation! Every guardian of pedophillia member should be investigated. tens of thousands of children are dead today because rapeublicans . End GOP terror!
Cruelty is the point says
Scalp the pedo rapeublicans! They can wear the mark of no scalp to show they support child rapist and terrorist.
Daddy's Home says
If I was a geriatric physician looking for new patients, this would be a great venue. Better yet, a psychiatrist. Minus the Thongs (er, throngs).
Turtis l’szechuan says
I can’t beleive this was covered but the n*zi flags that were flying today on the palm coast parkway overpass were not even covered. Says a lot… unfortunately. We truly live in a fascist hellhole.
FlaglerLive says
If you have evidence of Nazi flags flown over Palm Coast Parkway, we’re all ears. And eyes. Please send. You have our email address.
Ed P says
I did see on the national news a few red Soviet flags, primarily in NYC.
Pretty sure no one would tolerate the Nazi Flag.
Al says
The protest are only for the news to cover. Most people look at fools standing on the side of the road holding signs with pity. If protest and polls make difference then you wouldn’t be out there looking for a place to belong. 80 % favor voter ID nationwide yet congress ignores them ( mainly Democrats ) . Most people favor tax cuts yet congress fights them tooth and nail. People quote the hill for its surveys but fail to mention it’s a left wing organization, so their polls come out as expected. You mock Trump yet nothing is done about the liars on the democrats side. You have a supposed hero in Nam that wasn’t, and another in Iraq that wasn’t, why are they still around. I guess you can’t shame a democrat politician as they’re lost causes. The only good thing is that the women get way too many ugly tattoos, dye their hair 10 different colors and get their faces pierced so they can be identified as mental defectives.
Keenan Hreib says
Pity yourself Al. For not having the common sense, foresight, or basic intelligence and decency to see when America is under attack by a FACIST and a movement to make him rich and take away everyones rights.
Sherry says
Thank You Keenan!
These are indeed troubling times when approximately 1/3 of the citizens of our country are victims and have willingly yielded to a new kind of addicting and dangerous “drug”. . . that of 24/7 powerful right winged media propaganda. A propaganda machine that intentionally and systematically repeats similar “fear filled” messages over and over again, in every imaginable context.
As a Buddhist, I’ve been taught that all negative emotions are derived from “FEAR”. I am witnessing that emotional evolution play out on our political stage before me. Those who are “fear filled/insecure” are acting out as power brokers wielding the tools of money and office to greedily bully their way to “CONTROL”.
Have no doubt, their goal is to “CONTROL” us! That’s what “Project 2025” is all about. But first, the power of the people must be stripped away. Donald Trump is the perfect “instrument” needed to weaken us by slicing away at our “constitutional rights”, and the government institutions that serve and protect us:
* Our Right to Justice. . . Supreme Court Gives Powers to the “Executive”
* Our Right to Vote. . . Make it Difficult and Claim it’s Rigged
* Our Right to Citizenship. . . Birthright and Naturalized Under Attack
* Our Right to Control Our Own Bodies. . . Roe VS Wade Overturned
* Our Right to Marry the Person We LOVE. . . Next on the Agenda
* Our Right to Public Education. . . Department of Education Dismantled
* Congressional Oversight. . . Republican Congress Controlled by “Executive”
* Judicial Oversight. . . Majority Right Winged Supreme Court
* Judicial Oversight. . . Department of Justice Controlled by “Executive”
* Inspectors General. . . Most Have Been Eliminated
* Global Alliances. . . Almost Destroyed by Tariffs/Wars/Bullying
I could go on and on, but those who are “still thinking” will hopefully understand my message.
This is precisely why we cannot wait for elections. We must “ACT NOW”. . . our freedom/rights/protections are being taken away each and every day!
RESIST! RESIST! RESIST!
T says
Trump is in epstein files more then anyone maga and Republicans you are defending pedophiles
Sherry says
Hi T. . . It would be incredibly helpful in understanding your true meaning if you would please use punctuation. I know it takes a couple of second longer, but what you have to say is important to us all. Thanks so very much!