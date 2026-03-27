As War and ICE Fuel Momentum, Throngs Expected at No Kings Rallies in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach Saturday

Last Updated: 11:02 p.m.

It’s not just anti-authoritarianism anymore. For the third time in nine months and with anger over ICE brutality, Donald Trump’s war in Iran, a tottering economy and midterm elections fueling their momentum, millions of people are expected to take part in more than 3,000 No Kings demonstrations across the country Saturday, including three in Flagler County. The October demonstrations drew some 7 million people at 2,700 protests, and between 1,000 and 2,000 in Flagler Beach and Palm Coast.

In the region, demonstrations are also planned in St. Augustine, Palatka, Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, New Smyrna Beach, DeLand and Deltona. The Flagler County events are organized by Indivisible Flagler, Flagler 50501, the Flagler County Democratic Executive Committee and the Flagler Beach Democratic Club. The events will be at the same locations as the June and October 2025 protests.

The first will take place for an hour between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. in Flagler Beach at the intersection of State Road 100 and State Road A1A. The other two will take place simultaneously, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Old Kings Road, mostly in the median, around the city sign and the flagpole; and on the north side of State Road 100, along the right-of-way of the Target shopping center. The two Palm Coast demonstrations have been extended to two hours, from one previously, to accommodate more participants.

Tents will be set up at the protest locations for the dissemination of information, including candidate petitions. Retired health care professionals are on standby in case they are needed.

“There is much more momentum,” says Mary Craig, president of the Flagler Beach Democratic Club. “Our membership has increased, we are increasing our activities, and we’re going to be working hard for this midterm election.”

Started somewhat spontaneously last June, the movement has no single leader, no stated policy goals, no choreographed messages. It’s by design, and it reflects a pluralist, non-hierarchical approach to contrast with authoritarian rule. The messaging is more thematic than dictated, its most common thread driven by the bluntness and brutality of American foreign and domestic policy since January 2025. The unstated, overarching message of peaceful mass protest has been implicit in the events’ almost complete lack of security incidents, with a cheery festiveness, including music, dance and costumes, defining the protests rather than gloom or bitterness.

“Everyone has their own message, their own frustration and reason for anger, and we don’t tell them what to put on their signs, so this is a personal choice for everyone who attends,” says Flagler County Democratic Party Chair Janet Sullivan. “You never know what brings a change. You just have to offer the opportunity to people for what they think will bring a change and to get engagement. When you have a president who thinks he’s the only person with a brain, then he doesn’t understand that anything will impact what he thinks. He doesn’t understand that going to war with Iran will upset anything because he’s decided it’s the right thing to do. He doesn’t think these protests will do anything, because he doesn’t think of them. He doesn’t think other people have brains and have agency, so he makes a lot of mistakes.”

There’s been a distinct organizational evolution nationally, with the experience of two previous protests building toward Saturday’s. Organizers have had to attend training, with safety, security and de-escalation a focus. “Number one, that it’s non-violent,” Sullivan said. “There have not been any issues. But there are people who stand along Palm Coast Parkway and shout at drivers passing by, and that is a concern. It makes their fellow protesters anxious.” The length of the light cycles at the intersection leaves motorists sitting within easy shouting distance of some protesters. Sullivan wants to avoid any such targeting.

“I’m not saying we don’t have some stinkers, and we have to keep an eye on them,” Sullivan said. “The yelling makes other protesters uncomfortable. It’s not violent, but it makes them uncomfortable. So we will try to curb that as much as possible because we want people to have a peaceful, enjoyable time expressing themselves. But you know, those people that are yelling, they think they’re expressing themselves.”

In Flagler Beach, the interaction between protesters and motorists at A1A and SR100 has generally been limited to waving, honking and the occasional flip of the middle fingers (by motorists rather than by protesters). “We’ve had a couple of successful rallies there at that specific location, we want to continue that, we want to make sure that Flagler Beach is involved,” Craig said. “We’re just concentrating on the message of No Kings, no war. I think we’re going to have to include that now.”

There have been no reported arrests related to the six previous No Kings protests in the county, and few across the country. The October protests in New York City and Washington, D.C., the largest in the country, resulted in no arrests.

“Back in the first two we had no significant issues, nothing like you see in some other towns, and I thank the community for that,” Sheriff Rick Staly said today. “They have the right to peacefully–that’s the key word–peacefully protest. But they cannot impede traffic, they cannot commit a crime. So if you make a threat to somebody and you have the ability to carry it out because you are on the opposite side of the opinion you may have, you could get arrested.” The sheriff said there’s a “firm line” between exercising First Amendment rights and breaking the law.

But he credits the community for the peacefulness stretching back to Black Lives Matter and other protests. “So I anticipate our community being professional like they always have been. The biggest concern you always have with this is no your local people, it’s the outside agitators who come in. Our homeland security section is aware, and we will continue to do what we always do to prepare for these events, but we don’t anticipate any problems.” Staly said that most people are unaware that the protests are costly to taxpayers in resources and manpower. “I don’t have a number, but I can tell you, it’s not cheap,” he said, as resources go toward analyzing social media and other sources in hopes of preventing possible incidents.

In Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, organizers are coordinating with law enforcement. Sullivan said that while permitting is not required, calls are placed to the Sheriff’s Office informing the agency about the coming protest and locations three times in the run-up to the events–10 days before, a week before, and the day before, requesting additional drive-bys.

Police are also contacted in Flagler Beach. “They’ve been very good to us,” Craig said. “They’re very diligent, they do their job. It’s been secure and we like that, everybody likes that.”

“The Democratic Party, I really appreciate their relationship to let us know hat’s going on, what their plans are,” Staly said, “and the same thing with the Republican Party, they have both let us know” when they protest or counter-protest.

The first No Kings protest day drew some 2,000 protests. This time, protests are planned in England, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Iceland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Greece, and Mexico, among other countries. Nairobi No King is planned in Kenya, a No Tyrants march is planned in Perth, Australia, and American Samoans are planning a protest on Daniel K. Inouye Industrial Road, the thoroughfare named after the famed Hawaiian Democrat who served 53 years in the House and Senate until his death in 2012. In Ecuador, it’s No Kings Cuenca (the city in the Andean mountains)

At least 14 protests are planned in Alaska, with No Kings Kotzebue–the peninsular town of 3,000 in the northeast of the state–seemingly the northernmost location. None are planned in Greenland as of this writing, though numerous press outfits reported last week that Denmark had plans to blow up military installations in Greenland in case Trump ordered an invasion of the island he coveted, and threatened to take over.

Last October, Trump disseminated an artificial-intelligence generated video showing him gold-crowned and at the controls of a fighter jet called King Trump, flying over protesters in Times Square and bombing them with shit to the sounds of Kenny Loggins’s “Danger Zone.” The video may have confused who and what is in the toilet. Today, Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin, which aggregates hundreds of polls, showed Trump’s approval rating hitting a new low of 40.1 percent.