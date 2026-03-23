The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 23, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 84. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Commerce Parkway. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Byblos: You probably have not heard of William Maxwell, or at least not heard much of him. He was a writer of novels and short stories, especially in the 1950s to the 1990s (he lived to be 92, he died in 2000). He was a fiction editor at The New Yorker, where the writers he edited included John Updike, Vladimir Nabokov, J. D. Salinger, John Cheever, John O’Hara and Eudora Welty. His novels include They Came Like Swallows, which breaks my heart at the mere evocation of the title (it is an autobiographical novel drawn from losing his mother to the 1918-19 flu), written in 1937, and The Chateau, about an American couple honeymooning (I think) in France. I thought he lost his way in that one; it meanders a bit, its wonderful parts not amounting to anything like its title. I have not read So Long, See You Tomorrow, not yet, but I have read the majority of his stories and remember reading one, back when I was a reporter in West Virginia in the early 90s (and Maxwell’s late 80s) and would drop in on classrooms to read to kids, to a class, then asking the kids to write him a quick note about what they’d heard. I sent him the bunch, and he wrote a letter as kind and touching as are his stories. I think I knew that I would elicit a response with those kids’ letters, so I was really using them to get at Maxwell, but I realized that only lately, not back then–and in that sense was the prototypical Maxwell character. I do think that he is in most regards a superior fiction writer–superior to Updike, who masked with bulk and metaphors what he lacked in substance, subtlety and grace toward his characters, whom (you tend to feel) are as pawns to his preens. Anyway, a few days ago I read Maxwell’s short story, “The Man in the Moon,” another autobiographical one, this one about his Uncle Ted, a semi-tragic character who could not get out from his grandfather’s and misfortune’s derision–his grandfather the judge, in whose courthouse Ted would end up being the elevator man, after losing an arm in a freak car accident he did not cause. Three passages knocked me over. Here’s the first, as the narrator reflects on his own age: “The view after seventy is breathtaking. What is lacking is someone, anyone, of the older generation to whom you can turn when you want to satisfy your curiosity about some detail of the landscape of the past. There is no longer any older generation. You have become it, while your mind was mostly on other matters.” The second: “Whether this is an actual memory or an attempt on the part of my mind to adjust the past to my feelings about it I am not altogether sure. The very words ‘the past’ suggest lowered window shades and a withdrawal from brightness of any kind. Orpheus in the Underworld.” The third is the final line, after the death of Uncle Ted’s wife, years after he died young of course: “She was buried beside Ted, in the Blinn family plot. My grandfather’s headstone is no higher than the sod it is embedded in, and therefore casts no shadow over the grave of his son.”
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities June 27-28
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
Pride in Bunnell at 2K Ranch
Al-Anon Family Groups
Nar-Anon Family Group
For the full calendar, go here.
Without their noticing it, they had changed the direction of their walking, and it now brought them straight toward the coffin. They stepped up to it, together, and it was not as James had expected. He did not break down, with Robert beside him. He stood looking at Elizabeth’s hands, which were folded irrevocably about a bunch of purple violets. He had not known that anything could be so white as they were-and so intensely quiet now with the life, with the identifying soul, gone out of them.
–From William Maxwell’s They Came Like Swallows (1937).
Comments
Pogo says
FWIW, a conversation worth your time:
“Paul Ehrlich, often called alarmist for dire warnings about human harms to the Earth, believed scientists had a responsibility to speak out…”
“…Stanford University biologist Paul Ehrlich, who died March 13, 2026, in Palo Alto, California, was a scientific crusader whose dire predictions about population growth, world hunger and environmental collapse made headlines and sparked controversy for decades.
Sometimes called a “prophet of doom” by his detractors, Ehrlich was among the most public figures of the environmental movement. He was admired and often honored for his prophetic warnings. But he was also excoriated when his worst predictions failed to come true.
Ehrlich founded Stanford’s Center for Nature and Society in 1984 and wrote more than 40 books and over 1,100 scientific articles on ecology, the environment and population dynamics. He is best known outside of academia for writing “The Population Bomb” in 1968, along with his wife, conservation biologist Anne H. Erhlich, who survives him.,,”
https://theconversation.com/paul-ehrlich-often-called-alarmist-for-dire-warnings-about-human-harms-to-the-earth-believed-scientists-had-a-responsibility-to-speak-out-178492
RIP Mr. Erhlich
Laurel says
The President of the United States of America, has called half of U.S. citizens your neighbors, your friends, your associates and you families “The enemies within.” He has stated that since he has attacked the Iranians, now we should turn our attention to the Democrats, whom he considers “vermin.”
Is this what you want for our country?
Skibum says
And..
The pedo prez just voted in a special election, by mail-in ballot. Afterward, he continues lambasting mail-in voting that he just used like millions of other Americans as some kind of “cheating” so he can attempt to get enough people to believe his nonsense in an effort to eliminate it altogether. The real truth is that although voters of both political parties use, and like, mail-in voting in many of our 50 states, democrats use it more than republicans. That’s probably because of those gullible maga types who swallow, hook line and sinker, the oft repeated lie that mail-in voting is “bad”.
But it is good enough for the pedo prez, who has voted by mail-in ballot many, many times over the years. “It’s good for me, but not for thee.”
Laurel says
Because…
Maga knows he lies, and uses double standards. They like that.
Laurel says
Give that dog a bone spur.