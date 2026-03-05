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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays at 2 p.m. Book here. What begins as polite conversation quickly unravels into escalating insults, exposed hypocrisies, and childish behavior. The dark comedy, God of Carnage, satirizes modern civility, exposing how thin the veneer of social decorum truly is when pride and principle collide.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: One day these pictures may be more historic than they seem: they are the last remnants of the old Flagler Beach pier, soon to be complete history as the reconstruction of the pier as an 800-foot concrete structure continues. The pictures were taken by Rick Belhumeur. According to One day these pictures may be more historic than they seem: they are the last remnants of the old Flagler Beach pier, soon to be complete history as the reconstruction of the pier as an 800-foot concrete structure continues. The pictures were taken by Rick Belhumeur. According to one of those obscure websites that sound enticingly accurate but are probably the product of AI, and therefore likelier to be hallucinating, “Piers first emerged in England as a form of transport infrastructure, carrying travellers from the shore to steamers out at sea. The very first was constructed in Ryde, on the Isle of Wight, in 1812, to carry passengers to and from ferries moored beyond the shallow coastline. In this respect, Britain’s first piers were little more than a passing pitstop before the real holiday began. But over time, they grew into one of the most popular aspects of a British summer holiday.” But AI itself also tells us that “Piers originated as essential maritime infrastructure in ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia around 3000 BCE for loading goods, with Roman engineers advancing design using concrete.” Alexander the great turned the entire city of Tyr in south Lebanon, once an island, into a giant pier when, to invade it, he simply built a massive causeway that endures to this day. The video below is more interesting than all this claptrap.



Now this:





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