The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

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Weather: Patchy frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values as low as 24 early. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37. Light and variable wind.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

The State of the Union message is at 9 p.m. on all major networks.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Flagler County Commissioner Kim Carney Town Hall Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Wickline Senior Center, 700 S Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. Get the latest on capital projects, beach nourishment updates, and more.

Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner, at the Fitz, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium/Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center, 5500 State Rte 100, Palm Coast. Experience the electrifying energy, iconic voice, and unstoppable spirit of the legendary Tina Turner with Proud Tina! This powerful, high-octane show celebrates the life, legacy, and music of one of the greatest performers of all time. Featuring jaw-dropping vocals, dazzling choreography, and a live band that brings Tina’s greatest hits to life before audiences like you; Proud Tina takes audiences on a musical journey through decades of chart-topping songs.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: The podcaster Bryan Tyler Cohen asked Barack Obama directly about that ape fake image of him and Michelle Obama posted by Ubu Roi. Obama’s answer was at a remove: “There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television, and what is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office, right? That’s been lost.” But this wasn’t just social media clowning. It was the president posting an image of a former president and his wife as apes, and Obama intellectualized it, I thought, a bit like the way Dukakis intellectualized his answer to Bernard Shaw’s blitheringly shitty question in the 1988 presidential debate. A little outrage now and then wouldn’t be so catastrophic in the face of catastrophe, though that may be too rank to ask for of a man who still represents the best we had of what public discourse ought to be.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



