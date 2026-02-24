The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Patchy frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values as low as 24 early. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37. Light and variable wind.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.
The State of the Union message is at 9 p.m. on all major networks.
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Flagler County Commissioner Kim Carney Town Hall Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Wickline Senior Center, 700 S Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. Get the latest on capital projects, beach nourishment updates, and more.
Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner, at the Fitz, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium/Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center, 5500 State Rte 100, Palm Coast. Experience the electrifying energy, iconic voice, and unstoppable spirit of the legendary Tina Turner with Proud Tina! This powerful, high-octane show celebrates the life, legacy, and music of one of the greatest performers of all time. Featuring jaw-dropping vocals, dazzling choreography, and a live band that brings Tina’s greatest hits to life before audiences like you; Proud Tina takes audiences on a musical journey through decades of chart-topping songs.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Notably: The podcaster Bryan Tyler Cohen asked Barack Obama directly about that ape fake image of him and Michelle Obama posted by Ubu Roi. Obama’s answer was at a remove: “There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television, and what is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office, right? That’s been lost.” But this wasn’t just social media clowning. It was the president posting an image of a former president and his wife as apes, and Obama intellectualized it, I thought, a bit like the way Dukakis intellectualized his answer to Bernard Shaw’s blitheringly shitty question in the 1988 presidential debate. A little outrage now and then wouldn’t be so catastrophic in the face of catastrophe, though that may be too rank to ask for of a man who still represents the best we had of what public discourse ought to be.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
Flagler County Commission Morning Meeting
Beverly Beach Town Commission meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
In Court: Joshua King Arraignment
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler County Library Board of Trustees
Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club
Flagler Beach Planning and Architectural Review Board
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board
Hammock Community Association Meeting
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
For the full calendar, go here.
It’s no secret that articulate speech — never mind old-fashioned eloquence and reasoned debate — is in increasingly short supply. Insults, complaints and psychobabble fill the airwaves, as television and radio talk shows spread a new gospel of hyperbole and anger. Movies like “Dumb and Dumber” celebrate stupidity and bad taste, even as television shows like “Beavis and Butt-head” vigorously work to raise those qualities to new levels. While politicians specialize in the art of the spin and the sound bite, lawyers and scientists speak in more and more specialized jargon and political correctness czars try to edit what remains of public expression.
–From Michiko Kakutani’s review of The Inarticulate Society, by Tom Sachtman, The New York Times, July 14, 1995.
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
Howdy Folks….Your favorite president, will speak on national TV tonight. I’m sure he wont mince words. TRUMPS been most transparent president ever. He,s not hideing in the basement, or lying on the beach, he,s working hard every single day for the American people. All you nasayers, please tune in, maybe you’ll learn something. After 4 yrs of Biden tripping & falling, shaking hands with the INVISABLE man…..TRUMP has turned the USA around in a year. Promises made, promises kept! Better days are coming, the best is yet to come. Tune in, and let President TRUMP tell you himself.
Laurel says
Tune in? No. Had enough lies and corruption.
Skibum says
More bullshit from one of the most ignorant and deluded maga misfits who is cheering on an unrepentant pedophile! You must be so proud. I sincerely hope YOU don’t have any young daughters, since you seem to be absolutely fine with disgusting, entitled older men who use underaged girls for their sexual pleasure!
Ray W. says
Hello Dennis C. Rathsam.
Today might be a good day to advise FlaglerLive readers that, according to AAA, the national average price at the pump today for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.95, up from $2.86 a month ago and down from $3.14 a year ago.
Who knows what figure our president will suggest the average price is tonight?
Thank you for the opening.
Ray W. says
Today might be a good day to remind FlaglerLive readers that, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), agency projections have solar power adding a 51% share of all the new electricity generating capacity being added to the national grid in 2026. Battery backup capacity will comprise another 28% and wind farms another 14%. Natural gas power plants will add 7% of new capacity and coal, for the fifteenth straight year (the last new coal-fired plant opened in 2012), will add zero percent.
Who knows what our president will say about the nation’s electricity grid tonight?
Thank you for providing the opening.
Ray W. says
Hello Dennis C. Rathsam.
Today might be a good day to remind FlaglerLive readers that prior to 1956, hydropower generation was king of the American electricity grid. Between 1956 and 2000, coal-fired generating plants were king of the American electricity grid. From 2000 to today, natural gas has been king of the American electricity grid.
In 2024, solar and wind combined passed coal.
Today, natural gas holds a 40% share, and dropping, of the nation’s total electricity generating capacity, followed by rising share of renewables at 25% and the steadily declining share of coal at 16%.
Who knows what our president will say tonight?
Thank you for the opening?
Ray W. says
Hello Dennis C. Rathsam.
Today might be a good day to remind all FlaglerLive readers of the Dunning-Kruger effect, which has been described as a cognitive bias where people with limited knowledge or competence in a particular domain systematically overestimate their knowledge or competence, i.e., low performers lack the metacognitive ability to recognize their own incompetence. Another way of phrasing this is that people can be unskilled and unaware of it.
For the record, this concept of overestimating competence is why I repeatedly tell people that I am not an expert in many subjects. At best, I am a curious student. And, I commonly invite readers to reject what I am proposing by asking them to make whatever they want of whatever I type.
Who knows what our president will say tonight?
Thank you for providing the opening.
Ray W. says
Hello Dennis C. Rathsam.
Perhaps today is a good day to remind all FlaglerLive readers that in 2025, 181,000 new jobs were added, subject to two monthly revisions and another final refinement. In 2024, 2.2 million new jobs were added.
In 2025, GDP growth was 2.2%, again subject to revisions and a refinement. In 2024, GDP growth was 2.8%.
In December 2025, year-over-year inflation was 2.9% and rising, and for the month of December alone, inflation was 0.4%. Both of these figures are worse than the ones for 2024.
Who knows what our president will say tonight.
Thank you for the opening.
As an aside, the Dow is volatile right now. Down big yesterday and up less big today. Not 50,000, though.
As a second aside, many economic indicators are swinging wildly. Economists say one thing today, another tomorrow. I do not claim to know what tomorrow will bring. No one else should, either.
Pogo says
@Duh state of duh union
… “Good night, you stupid people!”
Pogo says
@Make what you will of this
… me? Suckers never get a break.
The billionaire and the no-bid contract
A recap of the sixth week of the Florida Legislature’s 2026 session, plus a preview of week seven.
Jason Garcia, Feb 22, 2026
“… Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times had a terrific story recently revealing that a billionaire megadonor is behind bills moving through Tallahassee this session that could lead to Florida condo owners paying higher prices for lower quality insurance.
The legislation would require Citizens Property Insurance Corp. — the state-backed nonprofit insurance company for Floridians who cannot find affordable coverage on the private market — to set up a new program through which loosely regulated “surplus lines” insurers could take over policies covering condo buildings and business properties.
Citizens itself would not manage this new program, which would be called the “commercial lines clearinghouse.” The legislation — House Bill 943 and Senate Bill 1028 — would instead compel Citizens to hire an outside vendor to run it.
The proposal, Mower reported, is being pushed through the Florida Legislature by lobbyists for Ryan Specialty, a Chicago-based insurance-services firm that wants that administration contact…”
https://jasongarcia.substack.com/p/the-billionaire-and-the-no-bid-contract
Pogo says
@Eat up
… it’s all there is.
“In less than a year, Trump erased 12 years of solvency for the trust fund that pays for Medicare Part A…”
“… Recent policy changes and economic shifts have slashed 12 years off the projected life span of the trust fund that pays for Medicare Part A, according to a newly updated report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund is now slated to be entirely exhausted by 2040, even though the balance generally increases through 2031, as spending will begin to outstrip income in the following year…”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/in-less-than-a-year-trump-erased-12-years-of-solvency-for-the-trust-fund-that-pays-for-medicare-part-a/ar-AA1WV3QA?ocid=winp2fp&cvid=699dcb385fab413d8154f2cbbdb99f51&ei=22
Sherry says
The word “union” denotes being together, or united. There is no way any intelligent person could define our country as strongly “united” under the trump “rule”. . . no matter what BS he says tonight!
Me, I’m boycotting! Will record and watch the “fact checked” version later.
Ray W. says
Per a story by the news outlet SlashGear, Karma, an American high-end EV carmaker arising from the 2014 bankruptcy of Fisker, intends to collaborate with Factorial, an American battery maker, to introduce America’s fist quasi-solid-state-powered car in large 2017.
Factorial’s prototype battery is already in real-world testing with a coming Mercedes-Benz model.
The advantages of the quasi-solid-state chemistry is thermal stability, meaning a lower fire risk, and greater energy density per kilogram, meaning greater mileage range from the same battery weight. Cost of manufacture is still comparatively high. Time to recharge is estimated at around 45 minutes.
The car’s 1,000 hp motor propels the car to 60 mph in under 3 seconds.
The big news is that the car’s battery is comparably much more compact and the 90 kWh battery weighs 580 lbs, one-third less than batteries of equal energy storage capacity. Range is projected as more than 600 miles.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
American innovation continues to abound. Weight per kilowatt-hour of energy storage capacity is dropping. Volume per kilowatt-hour of energy storage capacity is shrinking. Both of these things are good.
Sherry says
Meanwhile. . . Ole’ gun tottin’ dog killin’ Kristi Noem wants you taxpayers to buy a luxury plane with top of the line kitchen and bedroom (queen sized bed of course) for LOL! LOL! LOL! “deportations”. . . and also for her “official” use. . . LOL! LOL! LOL! Maga, you must be just so very proud! May we please pay the 70 MILLION price tag just from “your” income taxes?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/government/dhs-is-trying-to-buy-a-70-million-luxury-jet-says-it-s-for-deportations-and-kristi-noem-s-travel/ar-AA1WNR9B
Maga. . . are you starting to get it now??? Oh wait. . . queue the “whataboutisms”! Google is about to get a rush of searches for wasteful spending by the Democrats. . . Wait for It. . .
Ray W. says
The Wall Street Journal published its assessment of the 2025 economy, using nine factors:
Jobs – Needs improvement.
Unemployment – Exceeds expectations.
Inflation – Shows promise.
Wages – Satisfactory.
Stock market – Exceeds expectations.
Economic growth – Acceptable.
Trade deficit – Needs improvement.
Manufacturing – Needs improvement.
Housing affordability – Needs improvement.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I don’t claim to know how to balance this assessment. If satisfactory means a C grade, then the Journal has it by their metric as four D’s, two C’s, one B and two A’s. This means a slightly above C average. Good, but flawed.
Sounds to me like an economy not that much different than the 2024 Biden economy. Perhaps a little less good than it was in 2024, when it was probably a high C. Better here, worse there, the same elsewhere.
Who knows what grade President Trump will give himself tonight on the economy? Grade inflation?
Ray W. says
Four years of war. And for what?
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared from step one that Russian goals were to “denazify” the Ukraine by governmental overthrow, to legitimize the annexation of Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk, to demilitarize the Ukrainian military, and, to limit NATO.
NATO has not been limited; it has expanded. The Ukrainian government, far from ever being Nazified, still stands. Crimean annexation has not been legitimized, and the Ukrainian military, far from defanged, has shown the Russian military a paper tiger.
A news outlets barely known to me, Daren’s.com US, reports that Oryx, an independent analytical research group that confirms by satellite and video evidence battlefield equipment losses, lists the number of post-Soviet-era Russian main battle tank losses at over 3,000, though the actual number of destroyed tanks is much higher.
Pre-war main battle tank numbers range between 2,800 and 3,300.
Pre-war lesser-quality Soviet-era main battle tank numbers range between 10,000 and 12,000. Satellite images of pre-war storage depots show full utility. Now, many are empty.
An estimated 20,000 Russian armored vehicles of all types have been lost.
After three years of industrial increase, Russian factories in 2024 produced just over 25 new main battle tanks per month, plus whatever number can be refurbished.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
In early 1942, Great Britain was losing North African ground to the Afrika Corps. Nearly 42 months had passed. Defeat after defeat had cost dearly the nation. The British people had stood alone against the Nazis for about 18 months until Pearl Harbor. One year later, Churchill announced to the American people from the House of Representaives that the Nazis had lost the war, only they didn’t know it yet.
Great Britain was fighting for soil and Liberty. Nazi Germany was fighting for plunder.
Despite many false claims of victory, Russia has yet to achieve any of its pre-war strategic aims. Russian forces have been trying to capture Pokrovsk for nearly two years. A nation whose military once drove back from Moscow to Berlin a large part of the mightiest armed force of its day, the Wehrmacht, in fewer than four years, now cannot defeat the tiny Ukrainian military.
But the Ukraine is fighting for soil and liberty. The Russians are fighting for plunder.
PDE says
I’ve come to the conclusion that Dennis’s ignorant and stupid rants are designed for him to get attention from others on FL.
He seems to seek attention from others and doesn’t care what kind of attention it is as long as people are talking about him, which is very much like his idol trump.
I scroll past his posts now, and don’t bother reading them anymore.
I would suggest that others do the same, so the adults that are left in this room can have (for the most part) constructive conversations among themselves.
Sherry says
Hello PDE. . . excellent suggestion. . . simply ignore the indoctrinated trolls.
Exactly like trump. . . all they want is attention, and they really don’t care what they have to say to get it. Unfortunately, some are so far gone that no attempt to try to reason with them, or present credible facts is going to ignite their independent thinking process. . . if they ever had one at all.
Ray W. says
Hello PDE.
You might be right about Dennis C. Rathsam, human nature being what it can be.
I know this is anecdotal, but in my senior year of high school, I attended a music production in the auditorium. As I entered, I spotted the daughter of my father’s law partner, whom I had known as an acquaintance for years. We sat together and talked away.
A Tampa-area high school rock band began playing and they were really good. After a few moments, she leapt up shrieking and gyrating as if the band were the Beatles. Others in the audience joined in. I was mystified. The band was really good, but it was not the Beatles; it was a cover band. I had never before seen my friend act anywhere close to that way.
Years went by. I attended a college party. Four music school students brought instruments. One started improvising and another joined in. Within 20 minutes or so, all four started making up music, playing until the theme played out. One would introduce a new theme and all would join in and play until the theme played out. I was mesmerized but not transfixed. It was a special moment of intersecting musical talent and ingenuity.
Is it fair to wonder whether certain people have within them a power of transfixion beyond the reason and understanding of others? A power far beyond mesmerize and nostalgia? Exactly what are the limits of such a power? Can it be the impetus for the phrase “to lose one’s shit”?
Laurel says
Trump knows that negative reactions are better than no reactions.