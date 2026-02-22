The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 22, 2026

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Weather: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Windy.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Circle K at Kingswood and Old Kings Road, 4:40 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:50 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:55 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 5 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

“The Colored Museum,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. With eleven powerful vignettes blending humor, drama, and sharp social commentary, this groundbreaking play challenges conventions and redefines what it means to celebrate Black history on stage. A must-see theatrical experience—moving, hilarious, and unforgettable.

‘Social Security,’ At the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call 386-255-2431. 2 p.m. Domestic tranquility for two married art dealers is shattered when a goody-goody sister and her uptight CPA husband arrive to save their college niece from the horrors of free love. Jewish Grandma arrives and wants to make whoopee with the art dealers’ best client! Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Notably: The sport I’ll miss least when the Olympics are over: figure skating, not so much because of the sport itself: it’s artistic, ridiculously demanding and at times mesmerizing. But the commentators ruin it, and it’s not always possible to pair a set with, say, Rossini or Vivaldi (to stay in the Italian tradition) to mute the degeneracy. The two sports I’ll miss most: ski jumping (as close to space travel as I can imagine, not involving Elon Musk these days) and curling, which is really chess on ice. Curling wins out over all sports on earth in the end for one reason: it is the tradition, I have learned, that the winner of every curling match must buy the losers beer. For all the smak heaped on curling quadrennially, I think the world could use a bit more curling and a lot less Nascar (the more so when even media capitalize the acronymic word, the way some media still capitalize “covid.”) One sport I’d never heard of until a brief home invasion of social media over the weekend, and will gladly never hear of again: ski ballet.

Now this:





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