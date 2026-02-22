The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 22, 2026

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Weather: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Windy.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:
- McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.
- Circle K at Kingswood and Old Kings Road, 4:40 p.m.
- Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:50 p.m.
- Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:55 p.m.
- Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 5 p.m.
- Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 5 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)
The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.
“The Colored Museum,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. With eleven powerful vignettes blending humor, drama, and sharp social commentary, this groundbreaking play challenges conventions and redefines what it means to celebrate Black history on stage. A must-see theatrical experience—moving, hilarious, and unforgettable.
‘Social Security,’ At the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call 386-255-2431. 2 p.m. Domestic tranquility for two married art dealers is shattered when a goody-goody sister and her uptight CPA husband arrive to save their college niece from the horrors of free love. Jewish Grandma arrives and wants to make whoopee with the art dealers’ best client! Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here.
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.
Notably: The sport I’ll miss least when the Olympics are over: figure skating, not so much because of the sport itself: it’s artistic, ridiculously demanding and at times mesmerizing. But the commentators ruin it, and it’s not always possible to pair a set with, say, Rossini or Vivaldi (to stay in the Italian tradition) to mute the degeneracy. The two sports I’ll miss most: ski jumping (as close to space travel as I can imagine, not involving Elon Musk these days) and curling, which is really chess on ice. Curling wins out over all sports on earth in the end for one reason: it is the tradition, I have learned, that the winner of every curling match must buy the losers beer. For all the smak heaped on curling quadrennially, I think the world could use a bit more curling and a lot less Nascar (the more so when even media capitalize the acronymic word, the way some media still capitalize “covid.”) One sport I’d never heard of until a brief home invasion of social media over the weekend, and will gladly never hear of again: ski ballet.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
May 2026
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
FPC and Matanzas High School Graduations at Ocean Center
Al-Anon Family Groups
For the full calendar, go here.
Curlers throughout this country and Canada are elated over the prospect of exciting and interesting international matches this season. A picked team, representing the flower of the Scottish rinks, will arrive in this country within a few weeks. The Scotchmen are coming here to engage in all of the series of competitions and bonspiels, both in the United States, Canada, and British Columbia. They will remain here about three months, and have hopes of capturing some of the trophies offered. Among the lovers of curling this fact has caused all of the old-timers to polish up their curling stones and wish for the bitter winds and freezing weather that makes the sport prosper.
+4
So as to be in readiness for the coming of their clansmen, W. H. Smith, the Secretary of the Grand National Curling Club, has called a meeting for the purpose of arrarging a schedule and making the other necessary arrangements for the season. There are many plans to be discussed, and the curlers themselves predict the greatest year here that the grand old game has ever known. Veteran David Foulis, who was for twenty-eight years the Secretary of the Grand National Curling Club, and only went out of office last year, is most enthusiastic about the season at hand. has held many trophies and titles, when he says, “We’ll doon ’em, lad!” curlers all believe that the fate of the visiting Scots is sealed. Interest in the “roarin’ game,” as curling is called, is by no means confined to the narrow circle of our canny Scottish-Americans. Every one who has followed the trend and movement of our outdoor Winter sports must have noticed the fast-increasing popularity, until now every section of the country where there is ice has its rink and expert players, who, in the early part of the Winter compete in the local games, and later on in the season journey hundreds of miles to take part in the inter-State matches and international bonspiels. Practically all of the outdoor curling in this city is done on the ice at Van Cortlandt Park. Formerly a space was allotted to the curlers on the Central Park lakes, but of late years this has been abandoned, as only on a few days in the season could the ice be depended upon. Since the erection of the big rinks at Hoboken, N. J., indoor curling has been all the go, and the ancient Scotch sport—the game of song, story, and tradition—has boomed along as never before.
–From “Curling Now in Season,” The New York Times, December 14, 1902.
Comments
John Yankovich says
On today’s Cagel was mis-titled as “ Trump Curling for War”. Netenyahu is pictured not Trump! Factsa are sticky things! John Yankovich
FlaglerLive says
There are three figures in the cartoon. Trump is the thrower.
Dennis C Rathsam says
YOU ….Finally got something right, for a change!!!!! AMERICA FIRST!
Laurel says
smh
Pogo says
@Cause and explanation
… of the recurring light headedness, involuntary regurgitation, and uncontrollable laughter of sober Americans actually oriented in person, place, and time:
“I asked Elon Musk’s Grok for some help in understanding Trump’s compulsion to rename everything after himself
According to Grok, it mirrors tactics like those used by Mussolini and Stalin
J.C. Bruce, Feb 22 …”
https://www.jcbruce.com/p/i-asked-elon-musks-grok-for-some
Laurel says
“Trump’s tendency to name various institutions and programs after himself reflects his desire to brand his identity and legacy in a way that mirrors his business practices. This behavior has drawn comparisons to authoritarian leaders who similarly sought to legitimize their power through public displays of their names and images.”
Search Assist, New University, Axios
“…mirrors his business practices.” Bankruptcy and grift!
Laurel says
One step too far: On a news clip, it showed the entrance to Mar a Lago, the place I used to live about a mile from. I was angry to see the road sign, by the entrace that read “President Donald J Trump Blvd.” No, it’s damn well Southern Blvd.
What a conceited jerk!
Ray W. says
Hello, Mr. Tristam.
Please don’t limit your NASCAR perspective. When my children were young, each of the four drew car numbers out of a box. At the end of the race, the child with the winning number chose the flavor of the after-dinner ice cream. I would drive to an ice cream shop to get the flavor.
Laurel says
When my husband and I started real interest in NASCAR, Denny Hamlin was the rookie. Now, he’s the senior racer. Cars fly, time flies.
James says
I hadn’t heard or read of this article until today, when it came up in the list of stories in the newsfeed that pops up whilst logging out of my email account. I usually wouldn’t put too much stock in the pieces listed as “news” presented there, definitely tending towards sensationalist tabloid material. Furthermore, this is from “The New Republic,” a truly liberal news source according to Wikipedia… and it appears to be an opinion piece… but after a quick (Google AI) search there seems to be much “talk” surrounding the dates mentioned.
Considering all that, I was still shocked somewhat.
I think it’s best to read it in a sceptical light, but nevertheless it probably should be read, if only to condition ones self for what possible scandalous news will emerge.
Just passing it along…
https://newrepublic.com/post/206599/evidence-trump-epstein-pam-bondi
ED says
I enjoy the non-stop trump bashing cartoons. I GUESS a) the only people drawing cartoons you can choose from are 3rd graders or b) you guys are suffering a mighty case of TDS.
Hang ten hunkos.