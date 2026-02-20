The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 20, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Guests today include Charles Gambaro and House Rep. Sam Greco. Today’s guests: Catherine Eastman of Whitney Lab’s turtle hospital and all about Taste of the Fun Coast’s fundraiser for it next week. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information. See: “Over Mayor’s Objections, Palm Coast Signals It’ll Extend Agreement with Cultural Council to Manage $100,000 in Grants,” and “How Peter Johnson’s ‘Bullshit’ Trespass Led to Sunshine on FC3 Cultural Board and Its Accountability to Palm Coast.”

“The Colored Museum,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. With eleven powerful vignettes blending humor, drama, and sharp social commentary, this groundbreaking play challenges conventions and redefines what it means to celebrate Black history on stage. A must-see theatrical experience—moving, hilarious, and unforgettable.

‘Social Security,’ At the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call 386-255-2431. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday at 2 p.m. Domestic tranquility for two married art dealers is shattered when a goody-goody sister and her uptight CPA husband arrive to save their college niece from the horrors of free love. Jewish Grandma arrives and wants to make whoopee with the art dealers’ best client! Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: According to Adam Begley in his biography of John Updike, a 1946 New Yorker marketing pamphlet boasted that its readers were “at least all of the following: Intelligent, well-educated, discriminating, well-informed, unprejudiced, public-spirited, metropolitan-minded, broad-visioned and quietly liberal.” When I think of the little extent to which those characterizations could apply to this–or, really, any publication these days, the New Yorker included: the recent Netflix documentary on the New Yorker at 100 was disappointingly thin, more Tina Brown than David Remnick, more glitzy than literary, more self-indulgent than revealing–I’m grateful I have my Baker Act taxi on speed dial.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



