The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 15, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, 2 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.
‘Social Security,’ At the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call 386-255-2431. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday at 2 p.m. Domestic tranquility for two married art dealers is shattered when a goody-goody sister and her uptight CPA husband arrive to save their college niece from the horrors of free love. Jewish Grandma arrives and wants to make whoopee with the art dealers’ best client! Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here.
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Notably: Alberto Manguel in his History of Reading tells us that Margaret Fuller, born in 1810 to live only 40 years, just five more than Mozart and Christ, was the first full-time book reviewer in the United States and the first foreign correspondent. Hawthorne called her “a great humbug” and Oscar Wilde said that Venus had given her “everything except beauty” and Pallas “everything except wisdom.” She was on her way back from Europe–where Horace Greely had sent her on assignment–with her Italian husband and little child, after an absence of four years, when the Elizabeth, the ship they were sailing, crashed on a sandbar off Fire Island during a storm even as people on shore watched. Emerson sent Thoreau to see what he could recover. He got back with a button off of Fuller’s husband’s coat. Millicent Bell in her review essay on Fuller in the New York Review of Books in 1995 tells us that Hawthorne had Fuller in mind when he drew up Hester Prynne for his Scarlet Letter, “finished in the year of her death, for Hester’s argument for women’s progressive liberation reads very much like passages from Fuller’s feminist tract, Woman in the Nineteenth Century (1845). Zenobia in The Blithedale Romance (1852) seemed to many readers a portrait of Fuller at the Utopian colony of Brook Farm, where she had briefly resided—even to a death by drowning. The seductive, guilt-stained Miriam, in The Marble Faun (1860), too, has some affinities with Fuller. But these fictional portraits, if they owe something to the real Margaret Fuller, still allow her a powerful attractiveness.” But his final judgment would not be so kind, possibly because his wife never stopped admiring Fuller. (See below.) Bell continues: “Early twentieth-century historians and critics mostly remembered Fuller as the token woman in Emerson’s Transcendental Club, and even her contribution to feminine self-consciousness was nearly forgotten until the women’s movement of the 1970s. It was not only her own feminist writings but the interest of feminists in reconstructing female life histories that attracted attention to her; she seemed a striking case of a woman who had been misread by men. But it was difficult to correct the reading until her scattered letters could be studied in their original form.” The Library of America has now published a one-volume edition of Fuller’s works, including Summer on the Lakes, in 1843, Woman in the Nineteenth Century, essays, journalism, journals and letters. LOA summarises: “Experimental fiction from The Dial and reviews of such writers as George Sand and Frederick Douglass join columns on contemporary social issues for the New-York Tribune and war reporting from the French siege of Rome in 1849. More than a dozen selections from Fuller’s unpublished writings, many previously known only to scholars, are newly transcribed from her manuscripts and journals. A selection of letters to such correspondents as Emerson, Thoreau, and Elizabeth Barrett Browning, among others, includes three newly translated from the Italian.” Must ask Ed Fuller if they are related.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
May 2026
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
West of the Tracks: A Story of the Past Before Palm Coast
Fire Station 26 Grand Opening and Hose Uncoupling Ceremony
Gamble Jam at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area
“Once on This Island,” At Limelight Theatre
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
“Once on This Island,” At Limelight Theatre
Al-Anon Family Groups
For the full calendar, go here.
I do not understand what feeling there could have been, except it were purely sensual; as from him towards her, there could hardly have been even this, for she had not the charm of womanhood. But she was a woman anxious to try all things, and fill up her experience in all directions; she had a strong and coarse nature, too, which she had done her utmost to refine, with infinite pains, but which of course could only be superficially changed… She was a great humbug; of course with much talent, and much moral reality, or else she could not have been so great a humbug. But she had stuck herself full of borrowed qualities which she chose to provide herself with, but which had no root in her… It was such an awful joke, that she should have resolved—in all sincerity, no doubt, to be the greatest, wisest, best woman of the age; and, to that end, she set to work on her strong, heavy, unpliable, and, in many respects, defective and evil nature, and adorned it with a mosaic of admirable qualities, such as she chose to possess; putting in here a splendid talent, and there a moral excellence, and polishing each separate piece, and the whole together, till it seemed to shine afar and dazzle all who saw it. She took credit to herself for having been her own Redeemer, if not her own Creator; and, indeed, she was far more a work of art than any of Mr. Mozier’s statues. But she was not working on an inanimate substance, like marble or clay; there was something within her that she could not possibly come at, to recreate and refine it; and, by and by, this rude old potency bestirred itself and undid all her labor in the twinkling of an eye. On the whole, I do not know but I like her the better for it;—the better, because she proved herself a very woman, after all, and fell as the weakest of her sisters might.
–On Margaret Fuller, from Hawthorne’s Journal (1858).
Comments
James says
https://media.newyorker.com/cartoons/6984bec4b9e2ad15c12cf314/master/w_960,c_limit/A61731.jpg
Dennis C Rathsam says
Considering the mess Biden left TRUMP…. He deserves all the medals. Not only did TRUMP, do what he was elected to do, in regards to the Biden Invaders. Gas is down considerably, inflation is a whopping 2/1/2 % & food cost are a lot less than his predecessor! The stock market is on fire, & the Dow s the highest its ever been. { just like I predicted months ago}. Ya,LL thought I was crazy…. Saying I was a fool, TRUMPS, boy… I didn’t know shit from SHINEOLA..Remember I told you here with TDS, he who laughs last laughs best. No jackass in history, had a market like TRUMP! TAX CUTS, for all!!!!! Yeah, Im grinning, you bet your liberal ass, but what you fools don’t know is that the best is yet to come. TRUMPS done more for America in one yr, than Biden did in 4! I predict this year coming, will be the greatest year for Americans, watch as your nest egg doubles, maybe tripled! Remember where you heard it here on Flagler Live Feb 15 2026.
Ray W says
Hello Dennis C. Rathsam.
The stock market is rising, and that is a good thing, but it is not rising as fast as you think, and the Dow is most certainly not “on fire”.
President Trump has been in office almost 13 months now. Since 1981, here are the Dow results after each president’s first thirteen months in office:
Obama: up 29.1%.
Trump (1): up 26.0%.
Clinton: up 15.8%.
Biden: up 13.0%.
GHW Bush: up 12.2%.
Trump (2): up 11.1%.
GWBush: down 7.2%.
Reagan: down 13.0%.
The second Trump economy has been good over time, thus far, perhaps about as good as the Biden economy was over time. Neither of the two economies were more than just good and each has had its flaws. Being sixth out of eight does not meet the definition of being “on fire”.
As an aside, through the first 48 months of those same administrations, the Dow changed:
Clinton: up 105%.
Obama: up 73.2%.
Trump: up 50.9%.
Biden: up 48.6%.
GHW Bush: up 41.3%.
Reagan: up 35.8%.
GW Bush: down 3.7%.
Please, please, Dennis C. Rathsam, stop bastardizing the meaning of the phrase “on fire” in the setting of the second Trump administration. You devalue your message to the entire FlaglerLive community and prove to all, as you say, that you don’t know shit from Shinola (a high-end boot polish sold in the 1940s).
Your goal ought to be to make yourself credible and trustworthy. You are accomplishing the opposite, and you don’t seem to understand why this is so.
This raises a different possibility. The term for a lack of understanding a language, a lack of being able to read or write a language, is illiteracy. The term for an inability to understand numbers is innumeracy.
Though I received high grades in many forms of abstract mathematics, I hit a wall with three-dimensional calculus. I never quite grasped the subject; I just couldn’t internalize the meaning. I openly concede my innumeracy in that area of study. I do not claim to be a mathematician. At best, I am a curious student.
Everyone has their personal mathematical Rubicon. We do not yet have, as Einstein spent a lifetime pursuing, what he called a “unified field theory.” He wanted, he said, to have a conversation with God.
Simply stated, if you think the Dow crossing 50,000 means per se that it is “on fire”, you are revealing to everyone just how innumerate you really are, just how low your mathematical threshold really is.
In January 2013, the Dow was at 13,861, on average, for the month.
In January 2017, the Dow was at 19,864.
In January 2021, the Dow was at 29,983.
In January 2025, the Dow was at 44,892.
During each of those three four-year terms of office, the percentage rate of rise in the Dow was faster than that for the past 13 months of the second Trump administration. Not one of those four-year terms can be described as being “on fire”, because only the Clinton administrate performance qualifies under the true meaning of “on fire”, as it set the standard of a 105% rise over four years. Yes, the Dow truly was on fire during the first Clinton administration, compared to other administrations dating from 1981.
I infer from your lashing out in your comment your perception of the measure of disrespect you feel from so many others. I disrespect you because I oppose hateful and vengeful lie launderers, which is exactly how you choose to present yourself. But the fault for that measure of disrespect you feel is your own. Do better. Stop the lie-laundering. Practice the exercise of intellectual vigor.
Once again, thank you for providing the opening for me to correct but a portion of your significantly inaccurate comment.
But I will offer you a hint. Food prices are not down since President Trump took office in January a year ago. Yes, egg prices are down from their record high set last March, after Trump took office. But that is because the impact of a highly-virulent strain of bird flu has lessened, and not because of administration policies. The rate of overall food inflation has lessened in recent months after rising during earlier months of the Trump administration.
In mid-2024, year-over-year inflation dropped to 2.3%. The Fed cut lending rates three times and inflation then rose to nearly 3%, year-over-year, by December. The Fed paused its rate cutting. Inflation then dropped again, year-over-year, to 2.3%. Tariffs implemented in April 2025 took effect and year-over-year inflation rose once again back to 3%. Inflation is trending down again, but it is still too high for the Fed to act, by the standards set by their adopted policy algorithm.
Ed P says
Hello Ray W,
Just a thought. Wouldn’t the first 12-13 months of any Presidential term be more reflective of the “tail end” of the previous? An inherited economy?
Also, mathematically 20% of 50,000 is greater than 30%of 30,000. Percentages tend be a bit misleading since you bank dollars not percentages.
Ed P says
Let me amplify just a bit.
People celebrate at their kitchen table a portfolio increase not a market percentage increase. Raw wealth matters to people. Ie, my investments went up….
If you compare the Raw wealth growth. There isn’t any comparison between Trump and prior administrations.
Just a fact.
Ray W. says
Hello EdP
Thank you.
Isn’t raw buying power more important than raw wealth? Didn’t the Weimar Germans learn this lesson the hard way? The Confederacy?
Dollars adjusted for the inflation that Trump had a hand in causing? Adjusted for the lower value of the dollar compared to a basket of foreign currencies?
Dollars comparatively buy less and less as years pass, even if you have more of them. The more than quadrupling of the DOW during the first 48 months of the two Clinton administrations , a time of moderate inflation, gave Americans far more additional buying power per dollar in the 90s than does the 11% rise in the DOW in the first 13 months of the current administration.
You are correct in that there is a tail effect from previous presidential policies. President Obama inherited the tail effects of the Great Recession; he then handed to President Trump an economy that had not fully been repaired from the recession’s effects, but it was far stronger than what he had inherited from President Bush. Biden inherited from Trump an even more badly damaged economy, yet he then gave Trump an economy that both The Economist and The Wall Street Journal deemed the “envy of the world.”
I still don’t know just how much of our greater than $31 trillion GDP economy belongs to Trump or to Biden, but every day tips the figure further into the Trump column.
BillC says
“I predict this year coming, will be the greatest year for Americans, watch as your nest egg doubles, maybe tripled! Remember where you heard it here on Flagler Live Feb 15 2026.” Sounds like a market top signal.
Skibum says
Aha! Caught ya… you silly squirrel, you. I suspected something might be amiss from all of these loving, adoring, ass-kissing comments about the convicted felon in the WH. So now, with your revealing attempted distraction from what is really going on by spouting no, don’t look there, just LOOK AT THE STOCK MARKET, IT’S ON FIRE!!!
So much for your lame attempt to hide behind a local resident, take off that mask, PAM BONDI. What a weasel!
Skibum says
The convicted felon in the WH certainly deserves all three medals for being the GREATEST pedophile protector in the history of U.S. presidents!
Pogo says
@Another Sunday in Narcissusville
… praising a pulpit, contrary to all other evidence and example.
Elsewhere, ordinary extraordinary lives go on
https://apnews.com/video/larry-the-cat-marks-15-years-as-britains-first-feline-a1ec5bf4f28d412ca007da351c190183
Sherry says
Good On Robert Reich. . . hus letter to despicable Kristi Noem:
Friends,
The New York Times reports that Department of Homeland Security has sent Google (owner of YouTube), Meta (Facebook and Instagram), and other media corporations subpoenas for the names on accounts that criticize ICE enforcement. The Department wants to identify Americans who oppose what it’s doing.
I’ll save them time.
***
Hello? Kristi Noem?
Robert Reich, here. I hear you’re trying to find the names of people who are making negative comments on social media about ICE enforcement.
Look no further. I’ve done it frequently. I’m still doing it. This note to you, which I’m posting on Substack, is another example.
If you want more details, just type “Robert Reich” onto an internet browser, followed by YouTube or Facebook or Instagram or X or TikTok or Reddit. Then type in your name, or ICE, or the Department of Homeland Security. That will give you plenty of evidence.
If you read what I’ve said, you’ll find it’s very critical. I’ve done some videos that are very critical of you and ICE, too.
Let me not mince words: I really truly believe you’re doing a sh*tty job.
I’ve said and will continue to say that many of the things you and ICE are doing are unconstitutional.
For example: Pulling people out of their homes in the middle of the night without search warrants. Arresting people without giving them due process of law to defend themselves. Putting innocent people into detention camps. Not giving them adequate food or medical care. Not letting their families know where they are. Sending them out of the country to brutal prisons in other lands. Even jailing children. Arresting journalists reporting on protests against you. And murdering two innocent Americans and not allowing a full criminal investigation of those murders.
All this forbidden by the Constitution of the United States, Madam Secretary. The federal courts keep telling you this but you and your department keep defying the courts. This is unconstitutional, too.
You’re even violating the constitution by sending administrative subpoenas to Google, Meta, and all the rest, seeking accounts like mine that criticize what you’re doing.
I have a right under the First Amendment to criticize you without fear of the consequences.
It’s my government, Madam Secretary. You see the possessive pronoun I’m using? My government. It’s your government because you’re a citizen of the United States, not because you’re a government official.
You and your boss are supposed to be working for me and every other American. You swore an oath. The people of the United States hired the two of you to do your jobs, which doesn’t including spying on us or jailing us or trying to intimidate us or murdering us.
I was once a cabinet officer like you are, Madam Secretary. I had a big office like you do. I had a big staff, like you do. Taxpayers paid for all of it, as they do for everything you’re up to — except when Congress stops the funding, as they have now, because you’re doing so many despicable things.
When I was in the cabinet, Madam Secretary, I was acutely aware of my responsibilities to the Constitution of the United States. I told myself every day that I had sworn an oath to uphold it. I worked very hard every day to fulfill that responsibility.
I’m not boasting or bragging. I merely did my duty.
I visited communities where my department’s inspectors were attempting to keep people safe, to make sure they were doing what they were supposed to be doing.
I did what federal judges told me to do.
I invited criticism of me and my department. That was an important way to get feedback on what we were doing, to learn if we were making mistakes, to improve the way we served the public. Feedback is very useful in a democracy. You might even say it’s essential to democracy.
What the hell are you doing, Madam Secretary?
Robert Reich
Laurel says
Kristi Noem is so stupid, she fired the pilot of the plane she was on because he left her blankey behind. She then had to hire him back because she had no pilot to fly her back again!
This is who is in charge of Homeland Security. This is who Trump won’t tell “You’re fired!”
James says
But not stupid enough to fire him while he was piloting the plane.
*Badda-boom*
Laurel says
LOL!
Time will tell!
Ray W says
According to chinacarnews.com, EV carmaker consolidation continues. A few years ago, some 150 carmakers were selling EVs. Now, the number may be as few, if that is the right term, as 100. Over time, the weak will continue to falter. The numbers will continue to drop. The strong will get stronger. Innovation will continue. Who knows the number 10 years from now?
The American car industry calls the winnowing process a “Model T” moment.
According to a 2024 Detroit Free Press story, when the Model T was introduced, perhaps as many as 1000 automakers dotted the countryside. Now the nation supports Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram, but Stellantis, a European conglomerate, owns the brands. Ford owns Lincoln and GM owns Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC trucks. Saturn, Plymouth, Rambler, AMC? All gone, and more. The rest of our options are foreign marks and brands.
Much has changed. Many promises, exaggerations and predictions failed over the past 118 years. Many lies have furthered the careers of the more pestilential among us.
I occasionally comment on having read in a motorcycle publication the story of the post-WWII Japanese personal transport industry, an industry destroyed during numerous bombing raids. Out of the ashes rose hundreds of moped, scooter, and small motorcycle companies. Few had the resources to grow. Banks lacked resources to lend. Companies raised funds by selling dealerships. Families invested everything to own a dealership, only to lose all when the manufacturer failed.
Soichiru Honda, an engineer whose company provided piston rings to military aviation companies during the war, just after the war built a tiny engine that mounted on a bicycle’s handlebar; it powered the front tire by friction-drive. Pull a lever back and the engine raised up off the tire.
After years of economic chaos, the post-war Japanese government stepped in. Five races were to be run. All could enter. A true road race on the nation’s only paved track, a hill climb, a cross-country enduro, a highway race, and a fuel-efficiency city run, as I recall. The five companies with the best accumulated results would receive government money crucial to modernization and expansion.
We all know the five: Bridgestone, which now makes tires, but no longer makes motorcycles, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha. The rest were left on the vine to wither and die.
25 years ago or so, American led much of the world in battery chemistry research. Today’s leading EV battery chemistry was discovered, patented and initially developed by Americans at an American university. Without financial support, the company died and a Chinese company bought the remnants out of the ashes. Now, American carmakers pay Chinese companies for better developed batteries that Americans patented.
But battery chemistries, too, have their generations, their Model T moments. Many new chemistries show promise. Both Ford and GM say that lithium-manganese-rich (LMR) batteries are the future; they are spending billions to develop the promising chemistry.
If the effort works, the theoretical properties inhering in the new chemistry would leapfrog current battery chemistries, reversing years of increasing uncompetitiveness. Ford and GM could lead the world in EV battery capabilities, at least for as long as the lead lasts.
I argue that untold billions of dollars are to be made or lost. Maximum theoretical energy densities for batteries far exceed maximum theoretical energy densities for fossil fuels. Even the EPA measures EV mileage in mpg equivalents. The best Tesla mpg equivalency rating is 132 mpg. Some vehicles have a higher rating. This is Ford’s and GM’s target.
My position is that the economic argument favoring ICE-powered vehicles is failing. New and better EV motors and batteries are coming fast. The rest of the cars, EV and ICE, are largely the same, regardless of power sources. But the political argument remains. Many lies remain to be told. So long as the uneducable and the gullibly stupid roam among us, the best of the professional liars will sense a lucrative future to be gained by lying about EVs.
There is a reason why former President Biden imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs. There is a reason why President Trump has kept it in place. The American car industry would soon collapse without the tariff. Ford’s CEO says unfettered Chinese EV access to the American car marketplace would lead to an “extinction level event.”
As an aside, FAW, a Chinese EV maker, just announced that it is testing in real-world conditions a lithium-rich manganese battery. The language slightly differs from the chemistry described by Ford and GM, the lithium-manganese-rich chemistry.
FAW says the new chemistry offers 500 kilowatt-hours of energy storage per kilogram, nearly triple that of today’s dominant LFP Blade batteries made by BYD. Think of the possibilities. A current 1,000 pound EV battery could be reduced in weight to under 350 pounds and still power the car the same distance. Cost and longevity figures are not known. But if Ford and GM better develop such a battery chemistry or one similar to it, market share and profits might follow.
But it is a significant gamble. Tesla spent billions of dollars developing an EV battery around an older chemistry. By the time it was ready for manufacture at scale, the technology had become obsolete. The battery is good for what it is, but not in cars. Other batteries cost less to build, last longer, and catch on fire less often. Tesla is putting Chinese-designed batteries in many of its new cars. Cars with gas engines catch fire more often than do EVs, but you won’t hear that from the professional liars.
Laurel says
Did I mention that Robert F Kennedy Jr, head of Health and Human Services, admitted publicly that he snorted cocaine off of toilet seats to prove he isn’t “a germaphobe”?
We’re in great shape with this circus.
Ray W says
CNN reports that certain Chinese EV makers may soon enter the United States car and light truck marketplace.
Geely, the Chinese owner of Volvo, has a new South Carolina factory that builds Volvos, sans tariffs. It would be only a small step to expand the factory to build Chinese EVs.
Of the roughly 91 million cars and light trucks built around the world last year, 31 million were built in China. Eight million of the 31 million were exports. The average price of a Chinese export vehicle, gas or electric, last year was around $19,000. The average price for a car or light truck sold in the U.S. in 2025 was just under $50,000.
Some argue that Americans won’t purchase Chinese cars.
A marketing expert told the reporter:
“Do Americans really care who made the car as long as it’s a good car? I don’t think they do. They go to the Walmart, they buy Chinese stuff all the time. I think at the end of the day, it’s the market [that] cares for value for the money first. And xenophobia can only take you so far.”
Make of this what you will.
Ray W says
A Louisiana Democrat just won a special election to a state House seat over her Republican rival 62-38 percent in a district President Trump carried by 13 percent in 2024. That’s a 37-point swing in 15 months.
Make of this what you will, because this story makes little conventional sense. How can a solid Republican district swing away from a healthy majority in 2024 by so much so rapidly?
As an aside, in the Minnesota ICE case where two agents are under investigation for lying under oath from the onset of the case, further federal investigation suggests that the person who was struck in the leg from a single shot fired by an agent was in reality not attacking them as they claimed. A bulletin hole was found in the front door, which suggested that the agent shot him after he started to enter the home. The spent bullet was found inside the home next to a child’s crib.
If this is true, and I don’t know whether it is, these follow-up findings may better explain why federal prosecutors actually put in writing their belief that the statements provided by the agents to prosecutors were not supported by the evidence found at the scene when they asked the federal judge to dismiss the indictment filed into the court record.
Sherry says
President Trump’s approval rating is slipping, with more than two-thirds of Americans saying they disapprove of how the president is handling his job, according to a new Pew Research Center poll.
The poll, released Thursday, found that Trump’s approval rating fell 3 percentage points from last fall and now stands at 37 percent. Trump’s support among Republicans remains high at 73 percent approval, though that figure is down slightly from a poll conducted last September.
Just 25 percent of Republicans and 94 percent of Democrats said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while only 5 percent of Democrats expressed approval.
Half of Americans in the survey said the administration’s actions since taking office last year have been worse than they expected, compared with 21 percent who said his actions have been better. About 1 in 4 people said the administration’s actions matched their expectations.
Fewer American respondents, 27 percent, also said they support all or most of Trump’s policies, down from 35 percent when he returned to office last year, a trend researchers noted was largely driven by Republicans.
Many of those surveyed also expressed a lack of confidence in Trump on several metrics, including his leadership skills, mental fitness and physical fitness.
Confidence in Trump’s respect for U.S. democratic values, ability to pick good advisers, and act ethically in office was also lower than last year.
A decline in Republican confidence contributed to an 8 point drop in the overall confidence in Trump’s ethics compared with February 2025. More than half of Republicans, 55 percent, said then that they were extremely or very confident that Trump acted ethically at the start of his second term, compared with 42 percent now.
While overall confidence in Trump’s ethics in office was already relatively low last February, at 29 percent, it has declined 8 percentage points since.
Trump’s approval rating, especially among independent voters, has been waning in recent weeks as his administration faces widespread pushback over its handling of immigration enforcement.
The Pew poll was already in progress when a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis Saturday morning, the second fatal shooting involving federal law enforcement officers this month.