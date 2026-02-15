The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 15, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, 2 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.

‘Social Security,’ At the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call 386-255-2431. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday at 2 p.m. Domestic tranquility for two married art dealers is shattered when a goody-goody sister and her uptight CPA husband arrive to save their college niece from the horrors of free love. Jewish Grandma arrives and wants to make whoopee with the art dealers’ best client! Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: Alberto Manguel in his History of Reading tells us that Margaret Fuller, born in 1810 to live only 40 years, just five more than Mozart and Christ, was the first full-time book reviewer in the United States and the first foreign correspondent. Hawthorne called her “a great humbug” and Oscar Wilde said that Venus had given her “everything except beauty” and Pallas “everything except wisdom.” She was on her way back from Europe–where Horace Greely had sent her on assignment–with her Italian husband and little child, after an absence of four years, when the Elizabeth, the ship they were sailing, crashed on a sandbar off Fire Island during a storm even as people on shore watched. Emerson sent Thoreau to see what he could recover. He got back with a button off of Fuller’s husband’s coat. Millicent Bell in her review essay on Fuller in the New York Review of Books in 1995 tells us that Hawthorne had Fuller in mind when he drew up Hester Prynne for his Scarlet Letter, “finished in the year of her death, for Hester’s argument for women’s progressive liberation reads very much like passages from Fuller’s feminist tract, Woman in the Nineteenth Century (1845). Zenobia in The Blithedale Romance (1852) seemed to many readers a portrait of Fuller at the Utopian colony of Brook Farm, where she had briefly resided—even to a death by drowning. The seductive, guilt-stained Miriam, in The Marble Faun (1860), too, has some affinities with Fuller. But these fictional portraits, if they owe something to the real Margaret Fuller, still allow her a powerful attractiveness.” But his final judgment would not be so kind, possibly because his wife never stopped admiring Fuller. (See below.) Bell continues: “Early twentieth-century historians and critics mostly remembered Fuller as the token woman in Emerson’s Transcendental Club, and even her contribution to feminine self-consciousness was nearly forgotten until the women’s movement of the 1970s. It was not only her own feminist writings but the interest of feminists in reconstructing female life histories that attracted attention to her; she seemed a striking case of a woman who had been misread by men. But it was difficult to correct the reading until her scattered letters could be studied in their original form.” The Library of America has now published a one-volume edition of Fuller’s works, including Summer on the Lakes, in 1843, Woman in the Nineteenth Century, essays, journalism, journals and letters. LOA summarises: “Experimental fiction from The Dial and reviews of such writers as George Sand and Frederick Douglass join columns on contemporary social issues for the New-York Tribune and war reporting from the French siege of Rome in 1849. More than a dozen selections from Fuller’s unpublished writings, many previously known only to scholars, are newly transcribed from her manuscripts and journals. A selection of letters to such correspondents as Emerson, Thoreau, and Elizabeth Barrett Browning, among others, includes three newly translated from the Italian.” Must ask Ed Fuller if they are related.

Now this:





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