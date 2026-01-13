To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]
The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop, with Supreme Vice Chairman no longer vaping over a congressional seat, to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. (See: “Furry and Chong Won Their Sleazy Battle. Ramirez and Ruddy Won the School Board.”)
The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Notably: Here’s a line bursting with implications: “Things never conclude themselves: it is man who draws conclusions from things.” (From André Gide in his youthful Andre Walter novel: “Jamais les choses ne se concluent: c’est l’homme qui tire les conclusions des choses.”) It is often true. Is it always true? The French, jamais les choses ne se concluent, is not just about drawing conclusions, but about bringing something to an end. A cancer cutting a life short, a meteor crashing on Mar-a-Lago, an earthquake, a flood, a hurricane: those end-causing “things” have nothing of the human in them. They may not be conclusions to anything. The thing itself (life in general, the plate, the universe) may go on, but things in their particulars, our things especially–or lives–do not, whatever conclusions we may or may not draw about them. The line seems to want to claim predestination from the gods. A noble impulse. But it also seeks to make human beings alone the concluders. A bit hubristic. But Gide was just 21. He learned quickly.
I played and the overworked piano quivered with all its strings; but, by vibrating too much, suddenly one broke. – I stopped trembling at the incisive shine of this metallic rope. – She was silent, but like a harmonious wave undulating on all the degrees, for a long time the most distant harmonics responded, painfully moved. Then the lifted aerial wave spread more subtly. – Everything goes back to sleep. The silence, torn for a moment, closes again, which envelops me in fear and my solitude. I remained trembling, afraid, on the silent keyboard, of awakening the mourning of the deceased note. I tried to read, to dream – and now that I write, still constantly in the night I listen to a sob, the string of a lute breaking.
–From Gide’s André Walter (1891).
