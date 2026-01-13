The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Notably: Here’s a line bursting with implications: “Things never conclude themselves: it is man who draws conclusions from things.” (From André Gide in his youthful Andre Walter novel: “Jamais les choses ne se concluent: c’est l’homme qui tire les conclusions des choses.”) It is often true. Is it always true? The French, jamais les choses ne se concluent, is not just about drawing conclusions, but about bringing something to an end. A cancer cutting a life short, a meteor crashing on Mar-a-Lago, an earthquake, a flood, a hurricane: those end-causing “things” have nothing of the human in them. They may not be conclusions to anything. The thing itself (life in general, the plate, the universe) may go on, but things in their particulars, our things especially–or lives–do not, whatever conclusions we may or may not draw about them. The line seems to want to claim predestination from the gods. A noble impulse. But it also seeks to make human beings alone the concluders. A bit hubristic. But Gide was just 21. He learned quickly.

