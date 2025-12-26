The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 26, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Schools are off all week.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Byblos: I love Edith Wharton. I love her stories, her clarity, the occasional ice current in her very warm veins. I prefer her to Henry James. But don’t know about this story, “The Angel at the Grave,” from 1901, the beginning of her late period. It’s got words like “suddenly” and “breathlessly” and “tragically” and “hang fire,” and felt, in its opening pages, like warmed-over late James, who became unreadable. There’s nothing quite unreadable here, at least not after a third pass over certain paragraphs. But it was a bit of labor to get to a disappointing payoff. Paulina Anson is the granddaughter of the late Oreste Anson, a famous writer in his day, revered less and less after his death, judging from the diminishing number of tourists wanting to visit his house. Miss Anson is his granddaughter, the only one who could read his books. She becomes the house’s caretaker (“She had been born, as it were, into a museum, and cradled in a glass case with a label”) and she writes his biography for decades. “After that the House possessed her.” By the time she delivers it to his old publisher, that train has left the station: “Literature’s like a big railway station now, you know: there’s a train starting every minute. People are not going to hang round the waiting-room,” the publisher tells her. She’s crushed. She realizes she’s wasted her life keeping Anson alive as “the silence which had gathered round her task had been the hush of death.” A devastating passage: She sat in the library, among the carefully tended books and portraits; and it seemed to her that she had been walled alive into a tomb hung with the effigies of dead ideas. She felt a desperate longing to escape into the outer air, where people toiled and loved, and living sympathies went hand in hand. It was the sense of wasted labor that oppressed her; of two lives consumed in that ruthless process that uses generations of effort to built [sic] a single cell. There was a dreary parallel between her grandfather’s fruitless toil and her own unprofitable sacrifice. Each in turn had kept vigil by a corpse. Then the bell rang. Epiphany time. A young admirer of dead Anson shows up, asking about a particular, and particularly obscure, pamphlet Anson had written about the amphioxius. Paulina unearths its only copy. It might as well be a dead sea scroll to the young man, the seed of what he sees as a renaissance for the great dead man. He praises Paulina for enabling the resurrection, and asks if he can come back in the morning to “work this thing out,” whatever that vague thing may be. She is flushed, she agrees. After he leaves, “When she turned back into the empty room she looked as though youth had touched her on the lips.” Sure. But it’s as if Anson’s making a sarcophagus of Paulina’s life is justified. As if she’s trading her grandfather’s prison for a younger man’s.

