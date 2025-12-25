The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 25, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Schools are off all week.

Schools are off all week.

Click here for holiday schedules of government services, courts, garbage pick-up, library hours, etc.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: Let us now praise Willie Nelson: 92, still writing songs, still recording, still performing, still smoking weed. These days he preludes his shows with “Living in the Promiseland,” a 1986 single. It’s not quite showing Baby Jesus and Mary and Joseph in ICE-tightened zip ties, but it’s the same idea “‘Promiseland’ joined Nelson’s preshow in the spring, after ICE ramped up its raids on immigrants,” Alex Abramovich writes in a profile of Willie in the current New Yorker. “The lyrics speak on behalf of newcomers: “Give us your tired and weak / And we will make them strong / Bring us your foreign songs / And we will sing along.” The video cuts between footage of Holocaust survivors arriving on Liberty ships and of Haitian migrants on wooden boats. In Camden—two nights after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, one night after the State Department warned immigrants against “praising” his murder, hours after bomb threats forced the temporary closure of seven historically Black colleges—the images hit hard. When the video ended, three things happened at once: stagehands yanked the scrim away, Nelson sang the first notes of “Whiskey River,” and a giant American flag unfurled behind him.” But that’s as political as the piece gets, which is unfortunate, given the headline: “How Willie Nelson Sees America.” We do not learn much about how today’s Willie sees today’s America. Trump isn’t mentioned once. It’s a nice break. It’s also an insightful profile of his music, which is all that matters really. As Annie Nelson, his wife, put it: “Let’s face it, we’re being divided intentionally. That’s part of the playbook—divide and conquer. It’s been around a long time. When somebody’s saying hello to somebody without knowing their political ideology, and they’re just enjoying music together, that’s church. That’s healing. That’s really important right now. Really, really important.” Merry Christmas.

Now this:





For the full calendar, go here.



